Kildare U-20 football team named for clash with Laois

The Kildare team has been named ahead of this evening's Leinster U-20 Football Championship opener against Laois at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, throw-in 7.30pm.

The Laois manager Billy O'Loughlin named his team on Sunday evening, with seven players that played against Kildare last year set to be involved.

The Kildare team reads:

Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace); Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey), DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields; James Carey (Carbury), James Burke (Naas); Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Colm Joyce (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury), Luke Griffin (Naas).