Ticket information confirmed for Laois v Offaly in All-Ireland Qualifiers
The ticket details have been confirmed for the All-Ireland SFC Qualifier meeting of Laois and Offaly at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise this coming Saturday, June 29.
Ticket Prices:
Tickets are General Admission. Adults €20, Students/OAPs €15, Under-16's €5.
Tickets can be purchased from Laois GAA Offices and participating Centra and Supervalu stores.
The game takes place on Saturday at 7pm in O'Moore Park.
