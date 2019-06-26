Ticket information confirmed for Laois v Offaly in All-Ireland Qualifiers

The ticket details have been confirmed for the All-Ireland SFC Qualifier meeting of Laois and Offaly at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise this coming Saturday, June 29.

Ticket Prices:

Tickets are General Admission. Adults €20, Students/OAPs €15, Under-16's €5.

Tickets can be purchased from Laois GAA Offices and participating Centra and Supervalu stores.

The game takes place on Saturday at 7pm in O'Moore Park.