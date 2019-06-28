WATCH: Bog war! Laois and Offaly fans in singing match ahead of qualifier clash

The battle lines have been drawn ahead of this weekend's qualifier clash between Laois and Offaly in O'Moore Park.

The counties will face off for a place in the draw for Round 4, relatively unchartered territory for both teams in recent years, and it seems the build-up has well and truly got underway.

If the battle lines are drawn anywhere in this one, it is in the border town of Portarlington and the Anvil Inn in the town have shared these brilliant clips of Laois and Offaly fans belting out the 'The Offaly Rover' and 'Lovely Laois' on a local bog.

Described as the 'legendary' Eddie Murphy, the balladeer continues to foot turf while the chorus of the famous Faithful tune rings around the peatland.

Not to be outdone, a group of Laois lads, Paul Tynan, Colin Slevin, Cathal Bennett, Ronan Coffey, and Mikey Bennett, decided to put their boots on and fire back with a version of Lovely Laois.

Let's hope the Laois lads work as hard during the game and we can all toast the victory in the Anvil Inn on Saturday evening!