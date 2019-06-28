Sugrue names Laois team to take on Offaly in Round 3 Qualifier

The Laois senior football manager John Sugrue has announced his starting team to take on Offaly in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday.

Laois traveled to Owenbeg last weekend where they defeated Derry by four points to setup an all-midlands derby against neighbours Offaly in O'Moore Park tomorrow (Saturday June 29).

Offaly manager John Maughan named his team this morning - Read Here

Sugrue has named two changes to the side that overcame Derry last weekend with Courtwood's Sean O'Flynn re-taking his place on the half-back line instead of Trevor Collins and Timahoe's Damien O'Connor replaces Conor Boyle at half-forward.

The full-back line remains the same with captain Stephen Attride named alongside Denis Booth and Gareth Dillon. Sean O'Flynn, Robert Pigott and Patrick O'Sullivan make up the half-back line - with Mark Timmons and Colm Begley still sidelined through injury.

The midfield partnership of Kieran Lillis and John O'Loughlin will come up against Eoin Carroll and Peter Cunningham in the middle of the park. Donie Kingston is named at centre-forward with Man-of-the-Match against Derry, Daniel O'Reilly, and O'Connor on the wings.

The inside line remains unchanged with Paul Kingston, Colm Murphy and Evan O'Carroll leading the forward pack.

The game throws-in at 7pm this Saturday (June 29) at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Ticket information - HERE

LAOIS

Team: Graham Brody (Portlaoise); Stephen Attride (Killeshin), Denis Booth (The Heath), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Robert Pigott (Portarlington), Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Daniel O’Reilly (Griaguecullen), Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Damien O’Connor (Timahoe); Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard).