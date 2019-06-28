Joe McDonagh Cup

Our favourite 'Good Luck' sign ahead of the Joe McDonagh Cup final

As Joe McDonagh Cup fever continues to takeover the county we have found our favourite 'Good Luck' sign to date.

Laois came through all of their group games in the competition unbeaten, collecting wins against Offaly, Antrim, Kerry and Westmeath along the way. On Sunday, the McDonagh Cup final will be played prior to the Leinster hurling final in what will be the Laois hurlers first appearance in Croke Park since 2005.

GAA clubs and local businesses across the county have been wishing the Laois senior hurlers luck ahead of Sunday's trip to Croke Park for the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Westmeath.

Our favourite one to date is this brilliant pun from Cuddagh Motors, Castletown, wishing local player Ryan Mullaney luck ahead of the game.

In order to fully understand the line, you would have to be familiar with the 2 Johnnies - a comedic/musical duo hailing from Tipperary, well known for their sketches, songs and hugely popular podcast. Last summer their catchy song took over the airwaves, simply titled 'Summer Tune', with a particular line proving popular amongst hurling fans - 'Chips, Cans, John Mullane'.

For a reminder, the video below automatically starts at 2:10 to tee you for the line:

The line references the infamous Waterford hurler John Mullane, and now Castletown GAA have their own hero in Ryan Mullaney:

Fair play to the lads at Cuddagh Motors for this one, and best of luck to the Laois hurlers on Sunday. 

