Where can you watch the Laois Westmeath Joe McDonagh Cup GAA hurling final live?
Paddy Purcell, Laois, and Aonghus Clarke, Westmeath, pictured ahead of the Joe McDonagh Cup Final at Croke Park. Picture: GAA
RTÉ or Sky will not be showing the Laois Westmeath Joe McDonagh Cup hurling final in Croke Park live on TV but the game will be streamed live by TG4 and the GAA on the internet.
TG4 will stream the Final on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page.
#GAABEO ar Youtube @SportTG4— GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) June 28, 2019
Dé Domhnaigh @ 13:40 ⏰
Corn Joe McDonagh - Cluiche Ceannais @westmeath_gaa v @CLGLaois #TG4 #JoeMcDonaghCup #LiveonYoutube https://t.co/yATkCgZUzB
The GAA confirmed on the eve of the game that it will show the match on the GAA internet chanel GAA Now.
Who will lift the Joe Mc Donagh Cup tomorrow? Watch the match LIVE on GAANOW as @westmeath_gaa v @CLGLaois from 1:45pm!— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 29, 2019
The final is the curtain-raiser to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Kilkenny and Wexford. Unfortunately, it clashes with the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final between Limerick and Tipperary.
Coverage starts at 1:40pm on the TG4 Youtube channel and on GAAnow at 1.45 pm.
Tickets are still on sale to go to the game.
