Laois U-20 football team named for Leinster Quarter-Final against Westmeath

The Laois U-20 football boss Billy O'Loughlin has named his starting team ahead of tonight's Leinster quarter-final clash against Westmeath in Mullingar.

Laois advanced to the quarter-final stage having knocked-out the 2018 All-Ireland champions Kildare in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge last week.

O'Loughlin's side will now travel to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar tonight (Tuesday) to take on Westmeath, and the Laois manager has named an unchanged side ahead of the game.

Throw-in at Cusack Park is 7.30pm.

LAOIS

Team: Matthew Byron (Courtwood); Michael Dowling (Portlaoise), Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan), Alex Mohan (Portarlington); Colin Slevin (Portarlington), Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s), Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s); Robert Tyrell (Camross), Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis); Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), Michael Doran (Killeshin), Niall Dunne (Courtwood); Alan Kinsella (Courtwood), Dan McCormack (O’Dempsey’s), Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey).