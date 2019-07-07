Laois hurlers odds for the All-Ireland have been slashed after defeating Dublin

The Laois hurlers booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals today following a stunning victory over Dublin in O'Moore Park.

In the wake of today's victory, the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions have had their odds for the All-Ireland SHC slashed dramatically.

Laois went in to today's All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final as the 7/1 outsiders against the visitors Dublin. After a tremendous display of skill and determination, it was Eddie Brennan’s men who left as the winners and booked their spot in the quarter-final against Tipperary in a weeks’ time.

Laois were a huge 2,500/1 to win the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship after their Joe McDonagh Cup victory, but saw their odds slashed to 150/1 by half-time in the Dublin game where they were leading by 1-12 to 0-10.

It was the goal from Aaron Dunphy within the first ten minutes that gave Laois the lift they needed and following their 1-22 to 0-23 win over Dublin for the first time since 2005, BoyleSports have cut Laois further into 80/1.

Dublin had beaten Galway during the Leinster Hurling Championship with Galway beating Kilkenny before they were knocked out by the Dubs meaning Laois have now earned themselves a worthy place in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Laois were a huge price of 2,500/1 before todays’ win over Dublin forcing us to slash them into 80/1. Some local punters were quick to back them at 150/1 at half time but we had to cut them even further. It was the first time Laois have beaten Dublin since 2005 and proves that the Joe McDonagh Cup can serve up some classy performances”.

All Ireland SHC 2019

5-4 Limerick

15-8 Tipperary

13-2 Cork

9 Wexford

11 Kilkenny

80 Laois