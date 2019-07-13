98-year-old Laois supporter excited for the hurlers All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipp

Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final between Laois and Tipperary will be keenly watched by 98-year old Jimmy Fitzpatrick, a Laois hurling lover from the football stronghold of Spink.

Jimmy, a resident in Droimnin Nursing Home in Stradbally, kicked football with Spink and in 1944 won a Junior Championship with the club when they beat Ballybrittas in a match refereed by Bill Delaney.

Jimmy recalls beating Crettyard in the semi-final on a harsh November day.

As Jimmy said: “We had no dressing rooms, no selectors, no nothing, and we picked our own teams”.

Jimmy has been a lifelong supporter of the Laois hurlers and followed them all over the country to watch their games.

In particular Jimmy loved to watch matches between Laois and Kilkenny because they were always hard hitting and entertaining.

He also loved cycling into Portlaoise with friends like Jim Brophy and Paddy Brennan to watch the games.

Jimmy is really looking forward to this Sunday’s big match against Tipperary and will be shouting for the Laois boys with pride.

Proudly displayed above Jimmy in the photo is a picture of the Laois team which beat Cork 6-2 to 4-1 to win the 1915 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Pictured L-R: Geraldine McGrath (Activities Coordinator) Jimmy Fitzpatrick (Resident and Junior Championship Hurling winner with Spink in 1944), Canice Brennan (Brookhaven Healthcare’s Operations Manager, and Senior All-Ireland Hurling Winner with Kilkenny in 2000), Ciara Kealy (Healthcare Assistant) and Deirdre O’ Callaghan (Droimnín’s Director of Care).