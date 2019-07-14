Laois GAA release stirring video ahead of today's All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipp

Today Eddie Brennan and the Laois senior hurlers will take to the pitch in Croke Park for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary.

This group of hurlers have already captivated the county for the past two Sundays. They came through the Joe McDonagh Cup unbeaten and then went on to claim the Cup at Croke Park with an eleven point victory over Westmeath, sparking celebrations across the county for our first title in Croke Park.

Last Sunday, the same group defied the odds to shock the country's hurling hierarchy by defeating Mattie Kenny's Dublin in O'Moore Park in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. Their remarkable victory has been the talk of the country for the past week, and today they look to cause another upset when they go head to head with the beaten Munster finalists, Tipperary.

In the build-up to the game, Laois GAA have released a stirring video with highlights of the year so far. Take a look below:

Win, lose or draw today the Laois hurlers have done their part to inspire the next generation of hurlers.

Throw-in for the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary is 4pm.