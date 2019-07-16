O'Moore Park to host Laois Ladies and Clare in All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

The Laois Ladies are back in action this weekend after a six-week break, David Gibson's side hosting Clare in the opening group game of the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship this Sunday.

Laois, the 2018 Leinster champions, were knocked out of the Leinster Championship following defeat to a clinical Meath side in the quarter-finals at the start of June.

Laois have been placed in Group 3 alongside Wexford and Clare. Last weekend, Wexford and Clare went head-to-head in the first group game with Wexford coming out on top on a final score of 3-10 to 0-16. The top two teams from the group advance to the quarter-finals.

Should Laois defeat Clare this weekend it will be the Banner's second loss and would send Laois and Wexford through as table-toppers, leaving it a two-way dogfight for first and second place.

Laois LGFA took to social media yesterday to announce that Sunday's fixture against Clare will be played in O'Moore Park:

Throw-in for Laois and Clare is 2pm at O'Moore Park on Sunday (21st July).