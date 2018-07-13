Limerick's Dundon crime brothers object to State having leave to reenter prison charges

A charge of obstructing prison officers during a search of cells was yesterday struck out against two members of the notorious Dundon criminal gang from Limerick, but the men objected to a State application for leave to reenter the matter at a later date.

Before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, July 12, were Wayne Dundon (40), care of Mountjoy Prison, and Desmond Dundon (33), Mountjoy Prison, charged with an offence under section 19 of the public order act, at Portlaoise Prison on May 19, 2017.

The case first came before the court in April, where the State requested an adjournment to get DPP directions.

When the case returned to court yesterday, Sgt JJ Kirby made an application to strike out the charges with leave to reenter. This means that the charges would be dismissed, but the State would be free to charge the accused again at a later date.

To this, Wayne Dundon remarked to the court: “So (the gardaí) had us down for three months for nothing?”

The accused said he wished to object to the State striking out the charge with leave to reenter the matter. Desmond Dundon also said he wanted to object.

Sgt Kirby replied that the matter first came before the court in April, which was only three months ago and “not that massive a length of time”.

As the solicitor for the accused men was not in court, the matter was put back to second calling for efforts to be made to contact the solicitor.

When the matter was recalled, barrister, Ms Louise Troy, who was acting as agent for the defence, said her clients wished to object to the State having leave to reenter the matter.

However, Judge Catherine Staines said that if the charges did come back to court, the accused’s legal advisors could examine the matter.

Remarking that the State may not reenter the matter, Judge Staines struck the charges out.

A third man, John Dundon (35), with an address listed at Portlaoise Prison, was also originally charged with the same offence.

The charge against John Dundon was dismissed on July 10 last.