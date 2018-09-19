Appeal against new Port houses rejected

An Bord Pleanala has approved a council decision to build up to 26 more houses at a Portarlington estate, despite objections from local residents who feared their lives would be disrupted by the development.

Le Monde Holdings Ltd were granted permission by Laois County Council to complete 18 two-storey houses in two blocks of four dwellings and two blocks of five dwellings, as well as permission to build two blocks of four dwellings in lieu of apartment blocks, at The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington.

However, local residents felt aggrieved that works on the estate ceased in June 2009, leaving the area unsafe and untidy looking.

They feared that any further development would increase traffic volumes and the presence of seven proposed new laneways could lead to increased antisocial behaviour.

“The development was abandoned with scaffolding still erected on the unfinished apartment block and no windows or doors installed,” said Noel Bodie, who made a submission to Laois County Council on behalf of The Glen Residents Association.

Outlining the history of the estate, Mr Brodie said that the developer was granted an extension of time in 2009, but no works were carried out.

Another extension was granted in 2011, but then in 2014 another extension was applied for and refused.

The residents made numerous requests to have The Glen taken in charge and were advised by the council that planning permission was still live.

In February 2017, the council provided the developer with a list of items to be addressed prior to the council taking the estate in charge, with stipulation that the works should be completed within three months.

Three months later nothing was done and residents were frustrated at the lack of progress.

A further submission was made to the council during the planning process by Paul McCausland, The Glen, signed by a number of residents, who raised concerns over road safety and the developer’s failure to complete works as directed by the council.

Despite these objections, the council granted permission to Le Monde Holdings Ltd, but Mr Brodie on behalf of the residents association appealed this to An Bord Pleanala.

The board has now ruled in favour of the development, saying that the proposed development would not increase the risk of flooding on lands in the vicinity, or give rise to significant impacts on the environment.

Conditions are that the development shall be carried out in accordance with the plans lodged.

Rear garden boundaries to the proposed houses shall consist of block walls 1.8m in height, in the interest of visual and residential amenity.

Construction shall be managed in accordance with a construction management plan and a waste management plan, and all building works shall be carried out between 8am to 7pm Mondays to Friday, 8am to 2pm on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays and public holidays.

All service cables shall be located underground and all proposed estate/street names shall be based on local historical or topographical features.

The developer must also pay to the council a financial contribution in respect of public infrastructure and facilities.