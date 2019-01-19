Woman brought drugs into Midlands Prison

A woman who tried to smuggle diazepam and heroin into the Midlands Prison has been given the benefit of the probation act.

Before the court was Mary Phillips, with an address at Clonmullion, Athy.

When the case first came before the court last June, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 18, 2018, the accused was detected at the prison with ten diazepam tablets, and four grams of heroin.

She had no previous convictions. Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said this offence was out of character for the accused.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case in June for a probation report.

At last week’s court, Judge Staines said there was a positive report on the accused and applied the probation act, section 1.1.