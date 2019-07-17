Bord na Mona plans threaten Laois lives and environment, say councillors

A slap in the face for Portlaoise that has the potential to destroy both the environment and people’s lives is how local councillors have described plans by Bord na Mona to build within walking distance of the county town a waste processing plant which could take in animal waste from all over Ireland and the UK.

At today’s meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, all seven elected members proposed a motion calling on Bord na Mona to, with immediate effect, shelve their plans to build an anaerobic digester in Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

Cllr Willie Aird said he had never seen crowds at the meetings held so far opposing to the plans.

“Nobody is in favour of this, it’s within walking distance of Portlaoise town,” he said.

He said that there are new housing estates adjacent to it, not to mention the effects on the wider community.

“Bord na Mona have thousands and thousands of acres of land; if they tried to find a more unsuitable location they couldn’t,” he said, adding that all seven councillors were “joined at the hip” in agreement on this issue.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said this proposal could destroy people’s lives and the environment.

“Why should Laois take this plant?” she asked.

Cllr Fitzgerald pointed out that the plant will be taking in waste from all over Ireland and the UK and people are terrified of the effects. She described the plans as a slap in the face, after the council had invested so heavily in developing the area.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that Bord na Mona has not addressed the concerns of the residents. She pointed out that the residents are not opposed to the project, they are just opposed to where it is.

She said that the processing of animal waste was a huge concern and asked how would this waste be brought into the plant without causing an odour.

Cllr Noel Tuohy said that such a smell doesn’t go away and pointed out that there are far more suitable locations for such a plant.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said it was “unbelievable cheek by Bord na Mona” to try to impose this on Portlaoise.

“There’s blatant disregard for the people out there, this should not be allowed to happen,” she said.

And Cllr Thomasina Connell said it was absolutely ridiculous to suggest this in a residential town.

“This is not a facility to get rid of what’s in the brown bin, this is animal waste,” she said.

“We have to oppose it on every single front.”

Cllr John Joe Fennelly, chairing the meeting, said it was very disappointing. He said that Bord na Mona had proposed a second plan after initial objections, but nothing had been changed in the plan.

It was agreed by all that the council will issue a letter to Bord na Mona calling for a meeting with the councillors.