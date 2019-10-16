JOBS: Midlands Park Hotel holding huge recruitment day to find new staff

Job seekers and those looking for a fresh career challenge are invited to the Grow Your Career recruitment day at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Tuesday next, October 22.

The event takes place from 6-8pm.

There will be a host of positions available on the night, including kitchen porters, chefs of all grades, kitchen assistants, banqueting personnel and waiters for Kelly's Steakhouse.

Joining the staff at the Midlands Park Hotel comes with some outstanding perks, including free leisure club membership, free coffee, free meals while on duty.

The hotel also offers workers excellent career progress development opportunities.

If you enjoy making people feel special and get a kick out of going the extra mile, this could be the employer for you.

The existing 200 employees at the hotel are looking forward to welcoming some new colleagues.

So, get yourself down to the Midlands Park Hotel on Tuesday, October 22 at 6pm. For any queries, email hradmin@midlandsparkhotel.com or call 057-8678588.