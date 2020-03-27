Future of 200 jobs at Portlaoise Mail Centre must be clarified says Laois Offaly TD

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley is calling on the CEO of An Post David Mc Redmond and the Minister for Communications Richard Bruton TD to bring clarity to the situation regarding the future of Portlaoise Mail Centre.

“Parcel mail has been moved to Dublin and the customs checking facility which has been in Portlaoise for many years has also been transferred. This means that Portlaoise will now only handle postal mail and will inevitably lead to a reduction in the volume of business. Once again, this leaves almost 200 workers at the Centre in a precarious position regarding the future of their jobs,” said Deputy Stanley.

He pointed out there were concerns two years ago when An Post made it clear they intended to close one of the four mail centres in the country (Cork, Athlone, Dublin or Portlaoise).

“I made the case strongly both to An Post management and the Government to retain Portlaoise, due to its ideal location on the road and rail network and easy accessibility to all parts of the country. The decision was subsequently taken last year that Cork was the one that would close.

“However now Portlaoise faces a new challenge due to removal of parts of the services. It is my belief that given it’s geographical location that it should be retained as a central distribution hub for the company. I am raising this with the CEO and Minister Bruton,’’ concluded Deputy Stanley.