Turner reaches final at World Swimming Para Championships

RTE Reports on the Paralympic World Swimming Championships in Madeira
Laois paralympic silver medallist Nicole Turner showed no signs of rustiness as she eased through her heat at the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships on Tuesday morning.
Turner finished third in her heat (3:15.86) and third overall in the SM6 200m Individual Medley.
Turner said afterwards: "It's not my main event so I’m not putting a hell of a lot of pressure on myself. If I can go faster and something comes of that I won’t complain."
