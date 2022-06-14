New path need to link Laois school with GAA pitch

Gaelscoi Shlí Dála pupils Cormac Murray, Tadgh Gilligan and Mairead Phelan in 2018. Photo Denis Byrne
A footpath should be installed to link a national school and GAA facilities in Ballaghmore, according to a Laois public representative.
Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, made the call in a motion tabled at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
He called on the local authority to provide an extension to the footpath at the entrance to Kyle GAA grounds in Ballaghmore.
He welcomed the new footpath installed in 2020 that links Kyle GAA to the community hall. He called for a new path in the other direction. He said the path would extend 40 to 50 metres.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, said Gaelscoil Shlí Dála is located in the vicinity also. He said safety is a priority.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.
