Search

14 Jun 2022

Laois Gardai clock car at 176kph and stop tractor driver on phone

Laois Gardai catch speeder at 176kph and find tractor driver on phone

Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

13 Jun 2022 11:53 PM

Laois Gardai have been active on the roads in the past 24 hours detecting one motorist doing 176kph and a tractor driver using a mobile.  

Gardai took to social media and said: “No matter how many times we post about speeding some road users still don't get the message. A court appearance awaits for this driver detected driving at 176kph earlier today on the M7 by Laois Roads Policing Unit.”

Separately,  Mountrath Gardai stopped a tractor because the driver was seen using a mobile phone. 

Gardai said: We appreciate it's a busy time of year for farmers and silage contractors but we urge you to pull in off the road to a safe place to use your phone.  Statistics show that people who use a mobile phone while driving are four times more likely to have a crash. It's not worth the risk to you or other road users.”

https://www.ireland-live.ie/news/laois-live/835360/car-seized-from-uninsured-speeding-novice.html

Gardai said the tractor driver was issued with a fine and penalty points.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media