Laois Gardai clock car at 176kph and stop tractor driver on phone

Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
Laois Gardai have been active on the roads in the past 24 hours detecting one motorist doing 176kph and a tractor driver using a mobile.
Gardai took to social media and said: “No matter how many times we post about speeding some road users still don't get the message. A court appearance awaits for this driver detected driving at 176kph earlier today on the M7 by Laois Roads Policing Unit.”
Separately, Mountrath Gardai stopped a tractor because the driver was seen using a mobile phone.
Gardai said: We appreciate it's a busy time of year for farmers and silage contractors but we urge you to pull in off the road to a safe place to use your phone. Statistics show that people who use a mobile phone while driving are four times more likely to have a crash. It's not worth the risk to you or other road users.”
https://www.ireland-live.ie/news/laois-live/835360/car-seized-from-uninsured-speeding-novice.html
Gardai said the tractor driver was issued with a fine and penalty points.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.