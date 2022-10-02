A planned 32 house development in Laois has been refused by An Bord Pleanala

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for 32 houses at the Fairways in Killenard.

Midabey Construction Limited had been granted conditional planning permission for the development of 32 four bedroom houses in October of 2021. The planning was granted subject to 18 conditions and three of the houses were to be made available for social housing.

However, the plans were appealed to An Bord Pleanala who recently ruled against the proposal.

An Bord Pleanala found that “the proposed development would not be in accordance with the national guidance set out in the National Planning Framework and the Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas Guidelines (Cities, Towns and Villages)”.

The Bord stated that: “In deciding not to accept the Inspector's recommendation to grant permission, the Board was not satisfied that the very low density of the proposed development represented an appropriate form of development on land to be connected to public services in accordance with overarching national guidance set out in the National Planning Framework and the Sustainable Residential Development in Urban Areas Guidelines (Cities, Towns and Villages) for Planning Authorities issued by the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Local Government in May 2009, which seeks to deliver consolidated development at suitable densities.”