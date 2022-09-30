Sod turned on 14 new homes for Laois

Laois County Council has wholeheartedly welcomed the commencement of 14 new homes in Errill.

The new homes are a key part of the Council's programme to deliver over 534 new social homes in Laois over the five year period from 2022 to 2026.

One of the main objectives of Housing For All is the creation of sustainable communities. These homes will play a vital part in enhancing and sustaining the village community of Errill. The future tenants will have the fortunate opportunity to get involved and be supported by an already active and enthusiastic village community.

The homes are an extension of the housing development located at St Kierans, Errill. The new development consists of six two bedroom two storey houses and eight two bedroom single storey homes. They are being delivered by Laois County Council working in partnership with Breencore Ltd and Walsh Associates Architects.

Laois County Council will own and manage the scheme with tenants nominated by Laois County Council from its housing waiting list. The development was provided through funding from Social Housing Investment Programme(SHIP).

The SHIP funding is capital support provided to Local Authorities under the Housing For All Programme to facilitate the funding of construction, acquisition or refurbishment of new social housing units.