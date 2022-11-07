High praise for retiring manager of Portlaoise hospital

Following 41-years working in the public health service, Michael Knowles, who has been General Manager of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise for the past seven years, has retired.

Mr Knowles, from Stradbally, previously worked in Naas General Hospital as Hospital Manager and was responsible for Community Nursing Units in Kildare and West Wicklow and Palliative Care Services at St Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh.

To mark his retirement, Interim CEO of the HSE, Stephen Mulvany recently visited the Hospital.

During the visit, CEO of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, Trevor O’Callaghan paid tribute to his commitment and dedication to service development focused on improving patient care, access and experience.

“The Hospital Group would like to thank Michael for his work and contribution to developing and enhancing services in Portlaoise. Michael will be a loss to health service management and we wish him the very best in his retirement,” he said.

John Connaughton, Clinical Director acknowledged the work and commitment of his colleague and friend.

“Michael has a lifetime of public service devoted to improving health services for patients and supporting staff to improve and develop services.

“He is a colleague who has led by example and achieved much for the hospital in his time. It has been a pleasure to work with Michael. My colleagues and I wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter,” he said. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Michael is pictured with his family Padraig Knowles, Orlagh Knowles, Anne Knowles and Liam Knowles.

Ita Kinsella, Director of Midwifery said.

“On behalf of Maternity Services, we wish the very best to Michael and his family on his retirement after a long and distinguished career in the health service. Michael has been an exceptional leader and mentor and we are sincerely grateful for his incredible contribution and dedication to maternity services,” she said.

Sandra McCarthy, spoke about the developments in the hospital and the role Michael had in responding to the recent Covid-19 crisis.

“Your commitment and dedication to the hospital is truly remarkable. You have been a strong leader as we responded to the challenges presented by Covid-19. You listened to staff and supported decisions for improving patient flow and experience.

“You always placed the patient at the centre of your decisions. Thank you for your great leadership and mentorship. It has been a privilege to work with you to develop services in Portlaoise Hospital,” he said.

Mr Knowles thanked family, colleagues and friends.

“It has been my pleasure to contribute in a small part to health services in Kildare, West Wicklow and more recently county Laois. This work has been very rewarding. Most recently, I am honoured to have worked with staff in Portlaoise to grow and develop what is now a very established service delivery in Portlaoise.

"I know the work will continue in the very capable hands of those on our management team and I wish you all the very best into the future,” he said.