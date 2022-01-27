Stable staff from Laois Horse trainer yard wins best in class award from Horse Racing Ireland

A Horse racing trainer from Laois, along with his committed stable staff have been named among the winners of the inaugural national hunt category winners of the Irish Thoroughbred Welfare Council best-turned out league.

James Fahey, along with his staff, who are based in Vicarstown claimed the award from category C with an impressive 23 best-turned-out winners from 44 runners.

Stable staff from Gordon Elliott’s yard in Meath and Peter Fahey’s from Kildare were also and each yard wins €3,000 to be divided among the staff.

There is also a strong connection between the two Fahey yards with James based in Vicarstown and his uncle Peter who runs his yard in Monasterevin.

Heather Heffernan, Travelling Head Girl for James Fahey, said:

“99% of the work is done by James and me, along with some part-time staff, so to win our category is massive recognition for a small yard like ours. It’s really important that our horses look well at the races as we feel it really reflects on the yard, so it was brilliant to win such a fabulous prize. The Irish Thoroughbred Welfare Council best-turned-out league really incentivised everyone to go that extra mile."

The national hunt league which started on January 1 2021 and concluded at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, saw participating racetracks record their best-turned out winners. Each best-turned-out winner across participating racecourses was aggregated and the yards were categorised by their number of runners in the season.

John Osborne, Equine Welfare & Bloodstock Director at HRI, said:

“In sponsoring the best-turned-out league, the Irish Thoroughbred Welfare Council in HRI achieves several things. Firstly, it celebrates the stable staff who have the most significant input into the care of our racehorses. It puts the well-being of our stars - the horses- very much in everyone’s mind. It adds to the race day enjoyment for our racegoers who love to see the horses up close. We thank the racecourses for their help in making this happen.”

Stable staff from Jim Bolger’s yard in Carlow along with Kildare’s Michael Halford’s and Kevin Prendergast’s staff were crowned the inaugural Flat category winners in 2021. The Flat league started last year at the Curragh on March 21 and concluded at the Laytown Races meeting last November, Monday 1 2021.

The Irish Thoroughbred Welfare Council best-turned out league was established by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) to recognise and acknowledge the high standards of care and attention racehorses receive, particularly from stable staff.

The Irish Thoroughbred Welfare Council (ITWC) was created in 2020 to help HRI with the formation of initiatives to enhance the care and welfare of our horses.