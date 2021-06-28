Landlocked Laois sailors not locked out of Irish Naval job recruitment

Fancy a job in the navy
Applicants from Laois and all around Ireland are being invited to join the Irish Navy.
The Naval Service has just launched a recruitment drive targeted at potential inductees to tackle the shortfall in personnel.
Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said: “This Recruitment Campaign is one of a suite of measures. Other measures that I have introduced include the sea-going service commitment scheme and a tax credit, both specifically targeted for sea-going Naval Service personnel.”
He also congratulated the Naval Service for its part in the Defence Forces receipt of a Medal of Excellence from the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics, MAOC-N, based in Lisbon.
For more information about Naval Service Recruitment click here: https://www.military.ie/en/careers/naval-service-careers/
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.