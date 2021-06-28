Landlocked Laois sailors not locked out of Irish Naval job recruitment

They want you as a new recruit

naval service

Fancy a job in the navy

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Applicants from Laois and all around Ireland are being invited to join the Irish Navy.

 The Naval Service has just launched a recruitment drive targeted at potential inductees to tackle the shortfall in personnel. 

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said: “This Recruitment Campaign is one of a suite of measures.  Other measures that I have introduced include the sea-going service commitment scheme and a tax credit, both specifically targeted for sea-going Naval Service personnel.”

He also congratulated the Naval Service for its part in the Defence Forces receipt of a Medal of Excellence from the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics, MAOC-N, based in Lisbon.

For more information about Naval Service Recruitment click here: https://www.military.ie/en/careers/naval-service-careers/

Planning approval for Electric Picnic would show 'lack of respect' to Laois town

New family homes in Laois selling fast at huge prices reveals REA survey

Sale prices well above the Daft.ie average for Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie