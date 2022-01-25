Laois employers encouraged to use remote working hubs

Employers in Laois and other counties are being encouraged to take advantage of remote working hubs for staff returning to work over the next few months.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, said hubs offer opportunities.

“When Government launched ‘Our Rural Future’ last March, we gave a commitment to develop a national network of 400 remote working hubs over the next 5 years.

“This has been a priority for my Department and I am pleased to say there are already 177 hubs live on the ConnectedHubs.ie platform.

“Now that restrictions are being eased and people are starting to go back into the office environment, many employers are keen to offer a ‘blended working’ opportunity to staff.

“We know that many people don’t want to work from their kitchen table or bedroom forever. There needs to be clear lines between where ‘work life’ ends and ‘home life’ begins.

“Equally we know that people don’t want to go back to the days of the long commute and spending hours sitting in their car when they could be spending that time with their family.

“Working from a hub in your local town or village is the optimum solution to both of these issues – it means there are clear demarcation lines between work and family life while at the same time removing the requirement for the long commute. It will also increase footfall in our rural town and villages,” she said.

Minister Humphreys said 177 hubs already using the ConnectedHubs.ie platform and I expect this figure to increase to 400 by the end of 2022.

“My Department has invested millions of euro in funding the establishment of new remote working hub facilities and also in upgrading existing hub facilities. This has ensured that remote working hubs offer a modern, safe and convenient environment for workers all across the country.

“I welcome the legislation which the Tánaiste has brought forward today and I would encourage employers to look at utilising these hubs as a means to allow their staff to continue to work remotely into the future,” she said.

The four Laois hubs on connected.ie are BloomHQ in Mountrath, Portlaoise Enterprise Centre, Portarlington Enterprise Centre, Webmill, Mountmellick.