Laois sports clubs in with a chance of cash boost through the Laois Rose 2018

Every GAA, soccer, rugby, athletic and other sports club in Laois is in with chance of winning cash funds by getting involved with this year’s Laois Rose.

The clubs can raise much needed funds through the new sporting element announced by the Laois Rose Centre to encourage local organisations to nominate candidates for the 2018 Selection Night.

Every young woman who enters for Laois Rose 2018 will be asked to nominate her chosen sports club.

The winning Laois Rose announced on stage at the Midlands Park Hotel on Sunday, May 6 will then scoop all the proceeds of the night’s monster raffle for her nominated club.

Lyn Moloney urged clubs to get involved.

“This is a chance for a Laois sports club to win a sizeable amount of money for new kits or equipment. We hope to see lots of club support on the night too, the more banners and jerseys the better,” she said.

Entries close for this year’s competition in the coming days.

“We have lots of fantastic young women already committed and preparing for the stage, but we still welcome more to contact us, but do it quickly! This is a chance to proudly represent first your community, and then Laois for an amazing week in Tralee with Roses from all over the world,” said Lyn.

To enquire about entering Laois Rose 2018, call Lyn at 083 4631611 or Steve at 086 2505791.

Read more on how to enter Laois Rose 2018 here.

The Laois Rose selection night will take place on Sunday, May 6 at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise. Tickets on sale from the hotel.

Below the 2018 Laois Rose Maeve Dunne from Mountmellick (left) enjoying Laois Rose week.