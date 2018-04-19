Laois Rose APPEAL - Apply now and don't miss out on the Laois Rose 2018 selection!

Don’t miss out on this year’s Laois Rose Selection!

The Laois Rose Centre has launched a County Laois Rose APPEAL as the closing date for applications and Laois Rose selection night nears.

All of the pondering ladies, friends, sisters, parents, business owners, clubs or groups NOW is the time to apply or put a lady forward to apply to be the Laois Rose!

The Laois Rose Centre closing date is fast approaching so all interested parties have been strongly encouraged to get entries in or even get that lady you know that has always talked about it to enter.

DON’T DELAY APPLY NOW : Go to

www.roseoftralee.ie/apply

Contact us on 086 2505791 or 083 4631611 to discuss last minute entries.

Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne recalls emotional tour of Kolkata with model Nadia Forde.

All interested ladies willing to enter can find more info on the Rose of Tralee website. All county Roses who travel to Tralee will take part in all the parades, Rose Ball, public engagements and a qualifying event from which 32 Roses will be chosen to appear in the live selection broadcasts.

The Laois rose selection night will take place on Sunday, May 6 at the Midland's Park Hotel in Portlaoise. A great night is promised with families battling it out to win best banner and many wonderful Laois women taking to the stage on the night.

Becoming the 2018 Rose of Tralee ensures a ‘Lifetime of Memories’ for the winning Rose, a treasure trove of jewellery and homewares from Lead Sponsor, Tipperary Crystal and a €25,000 world travel prize fund and the use of a brand new car for the year.

Pictures: A look back at Niamh Bracken's year as Laois Rose 2012.