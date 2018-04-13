Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne recalls emotional tour of Kulkata with model Nadia Forde

Dr Jennifer Byrne has listed an emotional trip to the slums of Kulkata among the memories she will treasure of her year as International Rose of Tralee.

Jennifer spent a week in India accompanied by Irish model Nadia Forde, an ambassador for the Hope Foundation, who support the children living in slums, dumps and streets in the city.

"It was particularly tough. We visited slums, but the children were amazing. It was a very emotional time, but very worthwhile," she told the Leinster Express.

Below, Rose of Tralee Dr Jennifer Byrne meeting children in Kulkata.

It was one of many trips around the world during her hectic year.

Others included the opening of Frankfurt Christmas markets along with 120 other Roses, marching in the New York St Patrick's Day parade, and volunteering in a Belarus children's asylum for Chernobyl Children International.

Also on those trips was the Laois Rose, Maeve Dunne from Mountmellick, who have formed a firm friendship with Jennifer.

"I am very good friends with Maeve, since I met her at my own selection night in Offaly. She has been a fabulous Laois Rose, the new Rose will have someone great to look up to for advice," she said.

Still to come for her as the search for the 2018 Rose of Tralee heats up, are trips to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Brisbane and Perth.

"I would honestly say it's been the best decision of my life, it was a phenomonal experience. I enjoy travelling so much now and I hope to keep it up," The Offaly doctor said.

Applications are still open for the Laois Rose selection. Contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or Steve on 086 2505791, email Laoisroseoftralee@gmail.com or steve@roseoftralee.ie.

VIDEO: Dr Jennifer Byrne with a message for Laois women considering entering the 2018 event.

Below: Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne and Hope Ambassador Nadia Forde meeting children in Kulkata.