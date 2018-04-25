Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Naomi Griffith

The Leinster Express as exclusive Laois Rose media partner is delighted to introduce you to each and every Laois Rose 2018 entrant, ahead of the Laois Rose Selection night on Sunday May 6.

Every day we will profile two more of the contestants. First to take to our virtual stage and say hello to Laois, is 22 year old Naomi Griffith, a proud Portlaoise girl "born and reared".

Naomi is a qualified Childcare Practitioner who studied childcare in Portlaoise College.

"I always knew I wanted to pursue Childcare in my life. Growing up it was a great passion of mine and the dream one day is to open my own crèche or preschool," Naomi says.

She is currently working in Petmania pet store in Portlaoise, her sponsor for Laois Rose 2018.

"I have been working there just over a year now and I love it! It’s such a privilege getting to care for the animals because let’s face it, if we don’t who will," she said.

If Naomi decides to do a dance on stage of the Laois Rose Selection night in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise, it is sure to be expertly performed.

"Growing up I did Irish dancing for 14 years, taking part in many local competitions and competing in the World Championships," she said.

Naomi is wishing her fellow Laois Rose entrants all the best of luck.

"I am very grateful to be included in the running of the Laois Rose for 2018 and looking forward making great memories with fantastic girls! I’d like to take time to thank my sponsor, Petmania, for the chance and support in the running and my family and friends! Best of Luck girlies!," she says.

