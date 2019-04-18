WATCH Laois Rose entrant Erin Ryan studies in Maynooth and has great memories in the scouts

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

“My name is Erin Ryan and I’m 18 years old! I’m from Rathdowney and have lived there for about 10 years now. I went to primary and secondary school there and quite enjoyed my time as it is such a small community and everyone gets to know each other really well!

"I’m currently a first-year student in Maynooth University studying law, criminology and French as part of my Arts degree.

"I’m really enjoying my degree as it’s quite interesting and I hope to be fluent in another language someday. One of my favourite memories and past hobbies would have to be scouts! I became a member of scouting Ireland in 2015 and for 2 years straight my life revolved around scouts and I made life long friends from it.

"I love meeting new people and that’s why I feel that applying to be the Laois Rose will be of a great benefit to me. I love being kept busy and I am always looking for something to do I love helping others and I try to avoid negativity at all costs. I’m looking forward to the experience of being a Laois Rose hopeful and can’t wait to see what happens!”

