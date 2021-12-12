New dawn in Portarlington as St Michael's Athletic club and local school form new partnership

St Michael's Athletic club were delighted to hand over a cheque for 44,000 euro to Scoil Naomh Padraig, Portarlington last Saturday morning.

The payment relates to a 20 year license agreement between the two parties and the money was used to build a 250 metre running track on the school grounds. The track is available to all pupils in the school and to both juvenile and senior club members of St Michael's AC.

The 250 metre track includes an eight lane, 110 metre sprint track which merges into a four lane circuit. The track is fully floodlit with kind sponsorship from Broderick's Electrical Portarlington and Coughlan Engineering Tullamore.

The funding of the track relates to the sale of St Michael's Athletic Hall which was located on the main Street of Portarlington. Former greats of the club were trustees of the hall for many years.

The trustees were Bill Bolton, Tony Coleman, Michael Mooney and Bill Devereux, all sadly deceased. Pat Donegan who was heavily involved in the Boxing Club was the other trustee.

St Michael's currently have 160 members split 50/50 between Juvenile and Senior. This new facility is the beginning of a new era for the club which now has a base for the next 20 years located at an ideal location in the town.

The hope is that they can build a culture of Athletics in Portarlington and surrounding areas that can compete at all levels.

The club would like to thank both Fr Dooley Parish Priest of Portarlington, Pat Galvin School Principal and all of Pat's team who helped along the way for their vision and commitment to make this fabulous facility available.

A special mention to the St Michael's track committee of Mick Cullen, Valerie McAuliffe, JJ Stapleton and Bill Devereux RIP who worked tirelessly for the Club to bring this agreement to fruition.

Future plans include the installation of a long jump facility and the covering of the track with a synthetic surface.

It was a big occasion for both parties with the official handing over of the cheque taking place in the new boys new primary school at the Canal Road.