13 Dec 2021

Laois Sports Partnership gets an early €70,000 Christmas bonus

Laois Sports Partnership making significant strides with 'Sports Inclusion Disability' programme

Laois Sports Partnership celebrated the success of Gary O'Reilly from Portlaoise at the 2021 Paralympics

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Sports Partnership (LSP) has received an early boost in the form of an near €70,000 grant from Government.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming, a Minister of State, Department of Finance, confirmed that €69,972 has been granted to the organisation to as part of the Government's announcement to boost sports as part of a nationwide initiative.

He said this funding can be used by Laois Sports Partnership for the provision of sports equipment including the roll out of defibrillators for clubs and kits for school children.

"Today’s announcement is part of a wider Government announcement to boost sports and sports participation for all national sports bodies and Sports Partnerships for their work at local level and also for their work in assisting grassroots sports organisations.

"I know this funding will be very welcome and Laois Sports Partnership have an excellent track record in all the programmes they roll out to advance participation and physical opportunities at community level.

Sport sector to receive €80million in emergency funds after 'challenging' two years

"I want to thank Laois Sports Partnership for all their work during these difficult Covid times and I look forward to them continuing their programmes in 2022," said the Fianna Fáil Minister of State.

Founded in 2001, the LSP initiative was developed by the Sport Ireland to create a national structure to co-ordinate and promote the development of sport at local level.

The key aims of the LSP’s is to increase participation in sport and to ensure that local resources are used to best effect.

