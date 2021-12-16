Search

16 Dec 2021

Portlaoise Panthers under 16 girls run out convincing winners

U/16 Girls Midlands Area League

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

The Portlaoise Panthers Girls U/16 basketball team travelled to play Athlone in the Midland Area League Competition.

Portlaoise hit the ground running with early baskets from Shannon Quigley and Teagan O Reilly. Athlone got caught with the pace of the game as the Panthers girls ran the floor on several fast breaks to get layups from Sadhbh Bergin and Leah Stanley Houlihan.


Portlaoise Panthers 60

Athlone 29

Athlone eventually settled to get a couple of good baskets but they were not able to stop the Panthers from opening up a 10 point lead with great finishing from Shannon Quigley after good work from Faye Brown. As the quarter came to a close they extended their lead with fine shooting from Teagan O Reilly.

The second quarter saw the visiting team continue to control the game with strong defensive to get some very impressive stops and then good movement of the ball up the floor resulting in baskets from Jessica Beere and Teagan O Reilly. Both teams were now playing well, exchanging baskets, Stacy De Sousa put points on the scoreboard for the Panthers team.

Athlone continued to battle for every ball but they fell short with the final shot and they were getting no second opportunities with the Panthers girls strong under the boards. As the quarter came to a close Portlaoise were back in full control with Shannon Quigley the outstanding performer putting 15 points on the scoreboard in this quarter alone.

The second half saw the visiting club up the tempo again with good movement of the ball from Ella Hanamy and Sadhbh Bergin and were rewarded with baskets from Leah Stanley Houlihan. Athlone to their credit never gave up battling and did get a couple of good baskets but once they missed a shot Ella Hanamy and Faye Brown completely dominated to pull down all defensive rebounds.

As the quarter came to a close Portlaoise continued running the floor with good passing to finish with baskets from Shannon Quigley who was eventually top scorer of the game with an excellent 30 points. The last quarter saw both teams relax with the final outcome of the game in little doubt, both teams were playing well, exchanging baskets, Stacy De Sousa got scores for the Panthers team. Baskets also came from Ella Hanamy after good work from her teammates Jessica Beere and Naomi Grant.

Athlone to their credit continued to battle hard and were rewarded with good baskets but they were not able to bridge the gap and as the game came to a close the Panthers girls finish the game strong with the last couple of scores coming from Stacy De Sousa and Sadhbh Bergin to help their team go on to a well deserved win that see them remain unbeaten in all competitions.

Portlaoise team

Ella Hanamy, Faye Brown, Jessica Beere, Sadhbh Bergin, Shannon Quigley, Stacy De Sousa, Teagan O Reilly, Naomi Grant, Leah Stanley Houlihan.

Local News

