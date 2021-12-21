Portlaoise Panthers young guns impress once again

The Portlaoise boys U12 basketball team played host to North Kildare at St. Mary's hall last weekend in the Midlands Area league competition.

Portlaoise Panthers 49

North Kildare Eagles 15

U12 Boys Midland Area League

Portlaoise hit the ground running with early baskets from Ben Heffernan and Darragh Keenan. North Kildare were also playing well but fell short with the final shot. The Panthers were playing strong man to man with Dylan Clear and Alex Lawlor getting some great stops on the defensive. The Panthers lads were running the floor at every opportunity with quick movement of the ball through Alex Lawlor and Dylan Clear.

As the quarter came to a close they held an eight point lead thanks to good baskets from Fionnan Dalton and Darragh Keenan. The second quarter saw a new five players from each Club come to the floor. Portlaoise started the better with the first few baskets coming from Matthew Lynch and Culainn McEvoy.

As the quarter went on both teams were now playing well, exchanging baskets, Portlaoise put points on the scoreboard after great work from Senan O Connell and Eoghan Fennell. They continued to dominate the game with strong man to man defensive and extended their lead with scores from Matthew Lynch who put in a great performance to put eight points on the scoreboard in this quarter alone.

North Kildare to their credit continued to battle hard for every ball but they were unable to prevent the home team from opening up a significant 15 point lead as the half time whistle approached.

The second half saw the Panthers lads up the tempo again with good movement of the ball resulting in baskets from Ben Heffernan after good work from Darragh Keenan and Fionnan Dalton. They were now in full flow as they grew in confidence with Dylan Clear showing all his shooting skills. North Kildare never gave up battling and did get a couple of baskets but once they missed a shot they never got any second opportunities as Marcin Schimmelpf Ennig and Darragh Keenan completely dominated to pull down all defensive rebounds.

As the quarter came to a close they continued running the floor with good passing to finish with baskets from Ben Heffernan who was eventually top scorer of the game with an excellent 10 points. The last quarter saw both teams relax with the final outcome of the game in little doubt, both teams were playing well, exchanging baskets, Alex Lawlor got scores for the Panthers after good work from Eoghan Fennell and Culainn McEvoy.

This young North Kildare team to their credit continued to battle hard for every ball but they were no match for the bigger and stronger Panthers lads who finish the game well with the last couple of scores coming from Darragh Keenan and Senan O Connell to help their team go on to a well deserved win.

Portlaoise team

Alex Lawlor, Ben Heffernan, Culainn McEvoy, Darragh Keenan, Senan O Connell, Dylan Clear, Eoghan Fennell, Eoin Fitzpatrick, Fionnan Dalton, Marcin Schimmelpf Ennig, Matthew Lynch, Noah Finn.

Coaches: Donna O'Connell, Caroline Duff.