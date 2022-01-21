Search

21 Jan 2022

Mullins and McDonald the masters as Laois Athletics enjoy successful Cross Country championships

21 Jan 2022

Laois athletes produced several excellent results in the Leinster Cross Country Championships in Dunboyne on Saturday 15th January last. They made the winners enclosure for Gold and Silver awards across age-groups from Juvenile to Masters.

The Laois Ladies Intermediate team turned in a class performance to take silver in their 4k event. Good team scoring was the hallmark of their success, led by Lucy Deegan in 6th place, closely followed by Niamh Staunton 7th, Caitlin McDonald 12th and Breda McDonald 16th for a total of 41 points, with Dublin taking the gold medals.

St Abbans Ladies also won the silver medals in the inter-club category, with Lucy, Niamh, Caitlin and Rena Bolton making the team - after a great contest with 3 Dublin clubs, DCH, Liffey Valley and Raheny Shamrocks.

Martin McDonald made a welcome return to action after injury, taking the O-65 title with 18 seconds to spare on the second-place finisher. Dick Mullins turned in a strong finish to take the Over 75 title by one second.

In the juvenile relays, St Abbans fielded teams in nearly all 6 races. The relays are 4 x 250m for both U12 Girls and U12 Boys, and 4 x 500m in the remaining categories of U14 and U16.

In Girls U14 where almost 20 teams competed, the St Abbans team of Katie Harnett, Ciara Milton, Rachel Dooley and Cara English ran very powerfully to claim the silver medals.

Results Summary

Intermediate Ladies Inter County Category - 4k
1st Dublin 17 points,
2nd Laois 41 Points (Lucy Deegan 6, Niamh Staunton 7, Caitlin McDonald 12 and Breda McDonald 16

Intermediate Ladies Inter Club Category - 4k
1st DCH 17 pts,
2nd St Abbans 46 pts (Lucy Deegan 6, Niamh Staunton 7, Caitlin McDonald 12 and Rena Bolton 21)
3rd Liffey Valley 92 pts

4th Raheny Shamrocks 95pts


Masters Men O65 - 4k
1st Martin McDonald Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC - 15:43,
2nd Jack Tyrell Tallaght AC - 16:01
3rd Dessie Shorten Sli Cualann AC - 16:20

Masters Men O75 - 4k
1st Dick Mullins St Abbans AC - 19:24,
2nd Sean McMullen Mullingar Harriers AC - 19:25
3rd Jim Langan Tullamore Harriers AC - 21:23

Masters Men O40 - 6k
Colin Coyne 9th

Masters Men O55 - 6k
Paddy McLoughlin 6th

Intermediate Men - 8k
Aindriu O' Comhraidhe St Michaels AC - 6th

