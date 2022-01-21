Portlaoise Panthers coach insists charges are raring to go for U20 Women's cup final

This Sunday sees the Portlaoise Panthers Women's U-20s take on the Waterford Wildcats in the final of the u20 National cup.

The sides are no stranger to each other having met down through the grades in recent years and there has been little or nothing to separate them in recent meetings.

While Waterford have plenty of up and coming stars in their ranks including five players who are playing Super League Basketball, Panthers head coach Jack Scully is confident about the quality he has in his squad.

Speaking to Midlands 103 in the build up, Scully commented;

"It's great to be back. We missed out last year on the competition due to covid and have a fierce strong team going into the weekend. The girls are itching to go, we're itching to go and there's a great buzz around the club and town in the build up to the final.

"It's been neck and neck with ourselves and Waterford since U-16. They beat us then and we got them in the U18 final, so it's 1-1 in the series as far as we're concerned and it's the last time that this group will play them underage for a lot of the girls.

"Waterford are a very strong team. They have five or six players playing Super League basketball this season and they've got international coaches in their set up as well, so there's a lot expected of them

"To be fair we've six girls ourselves who are in their last year U-20 that have represented Ireland in the past and we can only start five. It's really tough, Sarah (Fleming) has been brilliant for us this year in the national league and again in the semi-final.

"Sarah's actually won the world schools three point contest in Crete there two years ago competing against the best players in the world, so we're delighted to have her on our side. I wouldn't like to be coming up against her, that's for sure."

The final takes place on Sunday at 11am and it can be streamed online. (Click here for link)