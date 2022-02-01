Success for Laois athletes at All Ireland masters indoor track and field championships

There was great success for Laois athletes as the All-Ireland Indoors Track & Field took place in the TUS Arena in Athlone on Sunday last. This Masters competition is great fun and a most enjoyable day of competition. There are athletes of all ages taking part, many of whom are coaching the juveniles in their respective clubs and counties.

In addition, Athletics Ireland live streams the event, so those at home can join in the excitement - and there was plenty of that on show too. St Michaels athletes Siobhan McCann and Bernie Bannon competed in both the 60m and the 200m, where Bernie won silver in the 200m and gold in the 60m.

In the throwing arena, Seamus Fitzpatrick of Portlaoise AC won gold in both the Shot Putt and the 35lbs weight for distance and throw.

John Territt from St Abbans won silver in both, in his age-category. Colin Coyne from St Abbans was just outside the top-3 in his 3000m race. Paula Guinan Oughaval AC competed in her first ever All-Ireland, and won silver in both the Long

Jump and the 200m.

Paddy McLoughlin from Oughaval AC, also running in his first ever All-Ireland Indoor finished 2nd in his age-group in the 3000m - there is still a stewards enquiry and as he ended up running an extra lap.

In the last race of the day, Martin McDonald of Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District made a welcome return to action to win his 3000m in a sprint finish.