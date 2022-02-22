Search

22 Feb 2022

Laois man selected on Irish senior Basketball squad for upcoming matches

Laois man selected on Irish senior Basketball squad for upcoming matches

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

22 Feb 2022 7:22 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois native James Gormley has been named as part of an Irish Basketball 12 man squad that will compete in the upcoming Eurobasket pre-qualifiers. 

From Mountmellick, Gormley is playing his club basketball with Baloncestro Aguimes in Las Palmas, Spain and has impressed head coach Mark Keenan enough to make the final squad.

Originally called in as part of the extended squad for games against Switzerland and Cyprus, the centre has made the cut and will see game time in Switzerland and Ireland in the next week.

In 2019 Gormley became the first Portlaoise Panthers player to be capped by Ireland at senior level.

Gormley first started making headlines when he headed off to the USA on a basketball scholarship when he was just seventeen years old. His relentless work rate and fearless mindset at such a young age has been instrumental in his basketball career thus far.

Before he headed off to the States, Gormley traveled to the Red Star camp in Serbia and then on to Lithuania for a month, which included workouts with the legendary coach Steponas Kairys. 

The Mountmellick man, who clocks in at a whopping seven foot in height, enjoyed a year over in a US high school in Alabama and played his basketball with Team Carroll Premier. 

A former Portlaoise Panthers and Portarlington Kestrals player, he has now progressed in his career and has moved up through the grades with Ireland to now be a part of the Senior squad.

Ireland senior men’s squad

Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons), Ciaran Roe (Killester), Sean Flood (Omonia Nicosia), Adrian O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Roy Downey (C&S Neptune), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue), Keelan Cairns (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Taiwo Badmus (U.M.F Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Jordan Blount (UMF Sindri Hofn), John Carroll (Albacete), James Gormley (Baloncestro Aguimes)

February Fixtures

FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers First Round

24th February 2022

Switzerland v Ireland 1830, Site Sportif Saint-Leonard, Fribourg (Streamed live on Ireland.basketball and YouTube)

27th February 2022

Ireland v Cyprus, 1700, National Basketball Arena, Dublin (Streamed live on Ireland.basketball and YouTube).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media