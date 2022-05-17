Countdown is one to Shine 2022 event in Laois

Amateur sporting teams from various parts of the country will be descending upon the grounds of Emo Court this Saturday, May 21 vying to win the title of Ireland’s Fittest Team, at Shine 2022.

A total prize fund of €10,000 will be up for grabs on the day.

Shine 2022 takes place from 9am to 6pm. Organised by Emo GAA with the support of the OPW, Laois Chamber, and Laois Tourism, Shine's main sponsor is local company Finline Furniture, with event sponsors all Laois-based companies also - Powerpoint Engineering, JK Autos, Midland Legal Solicitors, Clement Herron Real Estate and Alpha Wireless.

Visit www.shineinemo.ie for more information about the event, which is free to attend with free parking.

There will be fun for all the family with something for everyone on the day, with a food village, 110 exhibitors located in the trade show area around the main arena where all of the sporting action will be taking place, and family entertainment and a children’s play area.

Martley’s of Portlaoise will kindly be providing a complimentary shuttle bus throughout the day on Saturday, May 21 for anyone wishing to attend Shine 2022.

Shuttle buses will leave from Portlaoise at 9am, 11am, 1pm, with the last bus leaving from the Maldron Portlaoise at 3pm. The route will commence at the Maldron Portlaoise, followed by stops at Fairgreen, Portlaoise Train Station, the Midlands Park Hotel, JFL Avenue, The Killeshin and Kilminchy, arriving on-site in Emo Court. Return buses from Emo Court to Portlaoise will be available at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and the last bus will be leaving from Emo Court at 6pm. This may be subject to some changes.



Wheelchair accessibility can be booked in advance, with further information available at www.martleys.com.