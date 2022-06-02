Search

02 Jun 2022

Scoil Chriost Ri claims Leinster U-14 ‘A’ Football Championship

Scoil Chriost Ri U-14 Leinster Champions

02 Jun 2022 6:23 PM

Scoil Chriost Ri was crowned Leinster U-14 ‘A’ champions following a ten-point
victory over Moate in Durrow this afternoon.


Captain Rebecca Cahill and midfielder Ellie Keane were to the fore throughout in a
fantastic win for the school.


John Scully, Pat Critchley, Liam Whelehan, David Donnellan, and Niall Mahon who manage
this side had them playing a lovely blend of attacking football.

Scoil Chriost Ri 4-11 Moate CS 2-7
Leinster Ladies School’s U-14 ‘A’ Football Championship Final


The Portlaoise school played against the wind in the first half and although the
Westmeath outfit opened with the first couple of points, Scoil Chriost Ri soon found
their stride.


Rebecca Cahill struck for a first-half hat-trick while Ailbhe Carroll, Anna Mulligan and
Sarah McDonald also added points.


Eva Fox scored a goal for Moate but Scoil Chriost Ri led 3-5 to 1-6 at halftime.
With the wind at their backs, Scoil Chriost Ri pushed on at the start of the second
half with the excellent Ellie Keane getting on the scoreboard – a reward for all of her
hard work throughout.


Moate did grab a second goal through Lauren White but Scoil Chriost Ri keeper
Doireann Brennan pulled off a brilliant save midway through the second half which
kept her side ahead.


Cahill then turned provider for the game’s sixth goal when she made a great
turnover in a dangerous place and Ailbhe Carroll pounced to finish well.
Moate kept going but Scoil Chriost Ri’s movement was the difference as they won
well in the end.


SCORERS – Scoil Chriost Ri: Rebecca Cahill 3-1, Ailbhe Carroll 1-5 (two frees),
Anna Mulligan 0-3 (two frees), Ellie Keane and Sarah McDonald 0-1 each MOATE
CS: Alex Kelly 0-5 (four frees), Eva Fox and Lauren White 1-1 each

SCOIL CHRIOST RI: Doireann Brennan (Portlaoise); Clodagh Fingleton (Park-
Ratheniska), Faye Byrne (Portlaoise), Kate Moloney (The Heath); Aine Nolan (Park-
Ratheniska), Roisin Murphy (Portlaoise), Lara Culleton (Portlaoise); Katie Grant (The
Heath), Ellie Keane (The Heath); Sarah McDonald (Portlaoise), Anna Mulligan
(Portlaoise), Hannah McNamee (The Heath); Ailbhe Carroll (Portlaoise), Rebecca
Cahill (Portlaoise), Chloe Byrne (Portlaoise). Subs: Ava Dempsey (Timahoe) for
Nolan, Aoibheann Burke (Timahoe) for Moloney, Grainne Buggy (Timahoe) for
McNamee, Ellen Bergin (Portlaoise) for McDonald, Ella Beere(The Heath) for Byrne
MOATE CS: Emily Nally; Ava Gahan, Aoife Ross, Grace Shortall; Ava Cuff, Lauren
Fox, Aine Bracken; Alex Kelly, Neasa Trainor; Karrissa Burns, Lauren White, Kara
Stenson; Clodagh Kelly, Eva Fox, Katie Ann McHugh

