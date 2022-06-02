Scoil Chriost Ri claims Leinster U-14 ‘A’ Football Championship

Scoil Chriost Ri was crowned Leinster U-14 ‘A’ champions following a ten-point

victory over Moate in Durrow this afternoon.



Captain Rebecca Cahill and midfielder Ellie Keane were to the fore throughout in a

fantastic win for the school.



John Scully, Pat Critchley, Liam Whelehan, David Donnellan, and Niall Mahon who manage

this side had them playing a lovely blend of attacking football.

Scoil Chriost Ri 4-11 Moate CS 2-7

Leinster Ladies School’s U-14 ‘A’ Football Championship Final



The Portlaoise school played against the wind in the first half and although the

Westmeath outfit opened with the first couple of points, Scoil Chriost Ri soon found

their stride.



Rebecca Cahill struck for a first-half hat-trick while Ailbhe Carroll, Anna Mulligan and

Sarah McDonald also added points.



Eva Fox scored a goal for Moate but Scoil Chriost Ri led 3-5 to 1-6 at halftime.

With the wind at their backs, Scoil Chriost Ri pushed on at the start of the second

half with the excellent Ellie Keane getting on the scoreboard – a reward for all of her

hard work throughout.



Moate did grab a second goal through Lauren White but Scoil Chriost Ri keeper

Doireann Brennan pulled off a brilliant save midway through the second half which

kept her side ahead.



Cahill then turned provider for the game’s sixth goal when she made a great

turnover in a dangerous place and Ailbhe Carroll pounced to finish well.

Moate kept going but Scoil Chriost Ri’s movement was the difference as they won

well in the end.



SCORERS – Scoil Chriost Ri: Rebecca Cahill 3-1, Ailbhe Carroll 1-5 (two frees),

Anna Mulligan 0-3 (two frees), Ellie Keane and Sarah McDonald 0-1 each MOATE

CS: Alex Kelly 0-5 (four frees), Eva Fox and Lauren White 1-1 each

SCOIL CHRIOST RI: Doireann Brennan (Portlaoise); Clodagh Fingleton (Park-

Ratheniska), Faye Byrne (Portlaoise), Kate Moloney (The Heath); Aine Nolan (Park-

Ratheniska), Roisin Murphy (Portlaoise), Lara Culleton (Portlaoise); Katie Grant (The

Heath), Ellie Keane (The Heath); Sarah McDonald (Portlaoise), Anna Mulligan

(Portlaoise), Hannah McNamee (The Heath); Ailbhe Carroll (Portlaoise), Rebecca

Cahill (Portlaoise), Chloe Byrne (Portlaoise). Subs: Ava Dempsey (Timahoe) for

Nolan, Aoibheann Burke (Timahoe) for Moloney, Grainne Buggy (Timahoe) for

McNamee, Ellen Bergin (Portlaoise) for McDonald, Ella Beere(The Heath) for Byrne

MOATE CS: Emily Nally; Ava Gahan, Aoife Ross, Grace Shortall; Ava Cuff, Lauren

Fox, Aine Bracken; Alex Kelly, Neasa Trainor; Karrissa Burns, Lauren White, Kara

Stenson; Clodagh Kelly, Eva Fox, Katie Ann McHugh