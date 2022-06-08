IN Pictures: Laois swimmers shine at Leinster Championships

Laois Marlins Swimming Club enjoyed great results at the Leinster Division 1 Championships held over three days at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin. TAP NEXT TO SEE MORE PICTURES.
Independent Oliver Clooney with his extended family at the launch of his local election campaign for Laois County Council in 2019. Pic: Alf Harvey
Launching the Laois Volunteer Centre in Portlaoise were David Farrell (Laois Civil Defence) and Caitriona Ryan Manager, Laois Volunteer Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.