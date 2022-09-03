In Pictures: The Heath Golf Club Captains Day

Captain Martin Cashen’s Prize took place on the 28th of August. It was the fourth of the major tournaments that get held at the golf club on an annual basis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.