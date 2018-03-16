Cheltenham Gold Cup Day results: Festival Day 4, Friday, March 16, 2018

Cheltenham Racing Results, Day 4: Friday, March 15, 2018

"Eighteen years (since Looks Like Trouble) seems a long time!"#GoldCup full replay, video interviews and report



— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

1.30pm: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) It's 7 UP FOR Elliot

1 Farclas (J W Kennedy) 9-1, 2 Mr Adjudicator (P Townend) 8-1, 3 Sayo (D E Mullins) 33-1

It's win number 7 at this year's #TheFestival @CheltenhamRaces for Gordon Elliott as Farclas wins the Triumph Hurdle and gains his first success over hurdles.



March 16, 2018

2.10pm: Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 Mohaayed (Bridget Andrews) 33-1 2 Remiluc (Harry Reed) 50-1 3 Whiskey Sour (D J Mullins) 7-1 4 Chesterfield (Daniel Sansom) 16-1

Bridget Andrews guides Mohaayed to victory in the County Hurdle to record her first Cheltenham Festival winner @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

2.50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (registered As The Spa Novices' Hurdle) - Shock result

1 10 Kilbricken Storm Harry Cobden 33-1 2 13 Ok Corral B J Geraghty 16-1 3 18 Santini Nico de Boinville 11-4 Fav





Kilbricken Storm (33-1) causes a huge upset in the Albert Bartlett and provides Harry Cobden with his first @CheltenhamRaces Festival winner. #TheFestival



March 16, 2018

3.30pm: Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) English trained horse Native River wins Gold Cup

1 Native River 5/1 2 Might Bite 4/1f 3 Anibale Fly 33/1 4 Road to Respect 10/1

A stunning performance from Native River who wins the Gold Cup @CheltenhamRaces and provides Richard Johnson with his second success in the race. #TheFestival



— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

4.10pm: St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase

1 Pacha du Polder 25/1, 2 Top Wood 50/1, DH 3 Cousin Pete 50/1, DH 3 Barel of Laughs 14/1





Pacha Du Polder (25-1) records back-to-back wins in the Foxhunter Chase @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival



— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

4.50pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Big eight for Elliot

1 Blow By Blow D Meyler 11-1, 2 Discorama D Robinson 33-1, 3 Early Doors J J Slevin 9-1, 4 Sire Du Berlais D J McInerney 10-1



Gordon Elliott records his eighth win at this year's #TheFestival as Blow By Blow powers up the @CheltenhamRaces hill to win the Martin Pipe.



— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

5.30pm: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

