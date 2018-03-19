BOXING - Doheny wins again as he keeps up top form for IBF world title tilt

TJ Doheny's year of reckoning continues at a steady pace, as the Portlaoise boxer kept himself in top shape for this world title fight later this year with another win over the weekend.

Doheny, who turned pro in Australia but now trainins and fights out of Boston, was fighting on St Patrick's Day in Boston, where he maintained his unbeaten record.

Doheny was scheduled to fight American Mike Oliver over eight rounds, but he only needed a quarter of those, as he stopped the home fighter in the second.

It improves his record to 18-0, with thirteen coming by way of knockout, as he keeps himself in top shape for his World Title shot against Ryosuke Iwasa later this year.

Doheny is the number one ranked IBF Super Bantamweight boxer in the world, and after beating Mike Tawatchai in Thailand late last year, installed himself as the mandatory challenger for the belt.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the fight would Iwasa would definitely take place in 2018, but the Laois man is still waiting to confrim a date and venue for the bout, althought it is likely to be in Japan at some stage in the next few months.

If he can win that, he will be launched into a stratosphere few boxers in the world ever get to experience, and certainly cement his place in Irish boxing folklore.

For now, he is still training in Boston and making the commute back to Australia whenever he has down time to visit his fiancée and infant son, but all that sacrifice will get its reward once he steps into the ring with Iwasa later this year.