GOLF LOG - All the latest golf results from all the clubs in Laois
ABBEYLEIX
March Medal
March 31 and April 1
1st - Frank Rowland (7) 70
2nd - Peter Dunne (9) 70
3rd - Michael Anderson (12) 72pts.
Shaws Open Singles
April 6
1st - Mark Ring (19) 37pts
Ballymullen Cup
April 7 and 8
1st - Dermot Buggy (20) 4up
Gross - Cathal Phelan (7) 4up
3rd - James G Carroll (21) 3up
Club Lotto
Draw held on Sunday 8th April. No winner. Numbers drawn 9, 12, 28, 30. Next week's jackpot is €12,000. €20 Winners - Jimmy Joyce c/o Self; Evan Kennedy c/o Jack O'Shea; Liam and Ann c/o Murty Kearns; Jimmy Joyce c/o Self; Dolly Murphy c/o Self; Rita O'Gorman c/o Benny's; Ger Scully c/o Murty Kearns; Kate Whelan c/o Murty Kearns
MOUNTRATH
March Medal Results
Sponsors - Birr Golf Shop
1st - James Donoher (13) 64
2nd - Dermot Dobbyn (16) 65 (cb)
Gross - Niall Hearns 71
4th - Podge Langton (13) 65
5th - Jack Cooper (19) 67 (cb).
Ladies March Medal
Sponsors - Rita Keenan & Dinah Kingsley
1st - Betty Thompson 69
2nd - Dolores Murphy 72
3rd - Ber Dunphy 73.
Good Turnout
Ladies Spring had a great turnout and we would like to express our gratitude to Aidan Colgan of Colgan Sports for his generous sponsorship.
Thursday Open Singles
April 5
1st - Brian Purcell Snr 37pts (cb)
2nd - John Burke 37pts.
PORTARLINGTON
Bank Holiday 18 Hole Scramble
April 2
Sponsors - Glen Brereton, Ger Brereton, Michael Brereton, Eugene Geoghegan
1st - Eugene Hyland, PJ Dempsey, Ray Hogan, Eoin Hogan 56 3/7
2nd - Liam Purcell, Dermot Kiernan, Denis Lyne, Fergal O'Donnell 57
Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford
April 3
Sponsors - Eve Dunne & Mary Moran
1st - Joan Bennett 36pts
2nd - Mary Moran 29pts (cb)
3rd - Josephine Lawrence 29pts (cb)
Men’s 18 Hole Open Stableford
April 4
Sponsor - P & J Security
1st - Tony Shine 43pts
2nd - Bernard Scully 40pts.
Golden Girls
April 5
1st - Celeste Sweetman, Anne Guinan, Deirdre Doyle 35pts
2nd - Anne Delaney, Helen Whelehan, Mary Fallon 33pts.
Portarlington Masters 18 Hole Stroke
April 8
Sponsors - Allied Irish Banks
1st - Joe La Cumbre 64
2nd - Michael Wilcox 66 (cb)
3rd - Denis Lyne 66
Gross - Karl McCormack 72
Junior - Bernard Scully 61.
All-Ireland Club Mixed
April 8
Portarlington 3 1/2 v Castlecomer 1 1/2
All-Ireland Men's Club Fourball
April 7
Portarlington 2 v The Heath 3
Lotto
Club Lotto now at €14,600.
PORTLAOISE
Mens Singles Stableford
April 7 and 8
1st - Philip Higgins (13) 40pts (cb)
2nd - Wayne Darby (20) 40pts (cb)
3rd - Colman Dooley (12) 40pts.
Open Scotch Foursomes
April 2
1st - Richard Maher, Tom Fox 66
2nd - Andy Lambe, Mick Mulhall 73.5
3rd - Philip Higgins, D Higgins 76.
Easter Foursome (Any Combination)
March 30 and 31
1st - David Gowing, Brendan Fairbrother 68.5
2nd - James Cooper, Wayne Derby 72.5
3rd - Tim Finlay, Dolores Murphy 73.5.
Mens Singles Stableford
March 31 and April 1
1st - Brendan Byrne (11) 42pts
2nd - Stefan Crabb (21) 40pts
3rd - Francis Greene (6) 38pts (cb).
Easter Hamper Alternative Day
March 25 and 28
1st - Betty Delaney (30) 37pts
2nd - Dolores Murphy (21) 33pts
3rd - Mary Downey (14) 31pts.
Mens Medal
March 24 and 25
1st - PJ Campbell (17) 63
2nd - Eddie Tynan (25) 65
3rd - Liam Dunne (16) 67.
RATHDOWNEY
First Medal
April 7 and 8
Sponsored by Oldtown Construction Ltd
1st - Brendan Foyle (12) 5up
2nd - Robert Jones (13) 4up
Gross - Brendan Ryan (1) 1up
3rd - Sean Mullins (15) 4up.
Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles
April 3
Sponsors - Ossie Bennett
1st - Alan Bourke (17) 38pts
Seniors Scramble
April 5
1st - Tom Colleton, Sean Treacy, Haulie Bowden, Paud O’Reilly 40 1/2
Lotto
Lotto is now at €6,350 please support
Notice
As from the 1st of April winners cannot receive a prize until membership is paid in full. Signed: Competion Committee
ROSCREA
Easter Weekend Club Fundraiser
18 Holes Singles Stableford
Sponsors - AIB, Roscrea
1st - Stephen Hogan (12) 42pts
2nd - James Maher (8) 40pts
3rd - Andrew Golden (9) 39pts
Gross - Ray Donoghue 34pts
5th - Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 37pts.
Wednesday Open Singles
April 4
1st - Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 39pts
2nd - Michael Lorigan (13) 37pts
3rd - Frank Cullinan (16) 35pts
- The popular Wednesday Open (men) & Friday Open (men & ladies) will continue weekly up to end of October
Winter League Result
Sponsors - Bernie’s Super Valu
Overall Winners - J Carroll (capt), D Moloney, J Kennedy, B Monaghan, M Kavanagh, M King.
Club Fundraiser 18 Holes Singles Stableford
Sponsors - AIB Roscrea
1st - Colette McEvoy
2nd - Monica Dooley
3rd - Kathleen Tynan.
Ladies Competition
April 3
1st - Colette McEvoy
2nd - Monica Dooley.
THE HEATH
April Medal
April 8
1st - Liam MacLaughlin (8) 66
2nd - Joe Dunne (12) 66
Gross - John Farrell (5) 74
3rd - Daniel Timmons (21) 69
4th - William Powders (13) 69.
Saturday Draw
April 7
1st - Liam Delaney, Joe McNamara, Ber Fitzpatrick 55pts.
THE HERITAGE
Captains Drive-In
April 1st
1st - Amos McRedmond, Ciaran Hannigan, Stuart McIntosh, Shay Kelly 26 (Gross 33)
J2nd - Aidan Harte, Conal Barry, Alan Harte, Brian Quinn 26.6 (Gross 34)
J2nd - Loretta O'Mahony, Jody Cooke, Andy Fitzpatrick, Maurice Fitzpatrick 26.6 (Gross 35).
Thanks to our Captains Trevor and Helga.
