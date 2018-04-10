GOLF LOG - All the latest golf results from all the clubs in Laois

ABBEYLEIX

March Medal

March 31 and April 1

1st - Frank Rowland (7) 70

2nd - Peter Dunne (9) 70

3rd - Michael Anderson (12) 72pts.

Shaws Open Singles

April 6

1st - Mark Ring (19) 37pts

Ballymullen Cup

April 7 and 8

1st - Dermot Buggy (20) 4up

Gross - Cathal Phelan (7) 4up

3rd - James G Carroll (21) 3up

Club Lotto

Draw held on Sunday 8th April. No winner. Numbers drawn 9, 12, 28, 30. Next week's jackpot is €12,000. €20 Winners - Jimmy Joyce c/o Self; Evan Kennedy c/o Jack O'Shea; Liam and Ann c/o Murty Kearns; Jimmy Joyce c/o Self; Dolly Murphy c/o Self; Rita O'Gorman c/o Benny's; Ger Scully c/o Murty Kearns; Kate Whelan c/o Murty Kearns

MOUNTRATH

March Medal Results

Sponsors - Birr Golf Shop

1st - James Donoher (13) 64

2nd - Dermot Dobbyn (16) 65 (cb)

Gross - Niall Hearns 71

4th - Podge Langton (13) 65

5th - Jack Cooper (19) 67 (cb).

Ladies March Medal

Sponsors - Rita Keenan & Dinah Kingsley

1st - Betty Thompson 69

2nd - Dolores Murphy 72

3rd - Ber Dunphy 73.

Good Turnout

Ladies Spring had a great turnout and we would like to express our gratitude to Aidan Colgan of Colgan Sports for his generous sponsorship.

Thursday Open Singles

April 5

1st - Brian Purcell Snr 37pts (cb)

2nd - John Burke 37pts.

PORTARLINGTON

Bank Holiday 18 Hole Scramble

April 2

Sponsors - Glen Brereton, Ger Brereton, Michael Brereton, Eugene Geoghegan

1st - Eugene Hyland, PJ Dempsey, Ray Hogan, Eoin Hogan 56 3/7

2nd - Liam Purcell, Dermot Kiernan, Denis Lyne, Fergal O'Donnell 57

Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford

April 3

Sponsors - Eve Dunne & Mary Moran

1st - Joan Bennett 36pts

2nd - Mary Moran 29pts (cb)

3rd - Josephine Lawrence 29pts (cb)

Men’s 18 Hole Open Stableford

April 4

Sponsor - P & J Security

1st - Tony Shine 43pts

2nd - Bernard Scully 40pts.

Golden Girls

April 5

1st - Celeste Sweetman, Anne Guinan, Deirdre Doyle 35pts

2nd - Anne Delaney, Helen Whelehan, Mary Fallon 33pts.

Portarlington Masters 18 Hole Stroke

April 8

Sponsors - Allied Irish Banks

1st - Joe La Cumbre 64

2nd - Michael Wilcox 66 (cb)

3rd - Denis Lyne 66

Gross - Karl McCormack 72

Junior - Bernard Scully 61.

All-Ireland Club Mixed

April 8

Portarlington 3 1/2 v Castlecomer 1 1/2

All-Ireland Men's Club Fourball

April 7

Portarlington 2 v The Heath 3

Lotto

Club Lotto now at €14,600.

PORTLAOISE

Mens Singles Stableford

April 7 and 8

1st - Philip Higgins (13) 40pts (cb)

2nd - Wayne Darby (20) 40pts (cb)

3rd - Colman Dooley (12) 40pts.

Open Scotch Foursomes

April 2

1st - Richard Maher, Tom Fox 66

2nd - Andy Lambe, Mick Mulhall 73.5

3rd - Philip Higgins, D Higgins 76.

Easter Foursome (Any Combination)

March 30 and 31

1st - David Gowing, Brendan Fairbrother 68.5

2nd - James Cooper, Wayne Derby 72.5

3rd - Tim Finlay, Dolores Murphy 73.5.

Mens Singles Stableford

March 31 and April 1

1st - Brendan Byrne (11) 42pts

2nd - Stefan Crabb (21) 40pts

3rd - Francis Greene (6) 38pts (cb).

Easter Hamper Alternative Day

March 25 and 28

1st - Betty Delaney (30) 37pts

2nd - Dolores Murphy (21) 33pts

3rd - Mary Downey (14) 31pts.

Mens Medal

March 24 and 25

1st - PJ Campbell (17) 63

2nd - Eddie Tynan (25) 65

3rd - Liam Dunne (16) 67.

RATHDOWNEY

First Medal

April 7 and 8

Sponsored by Oldtown Construction Ltd

1st - Brendan Foyle (12) 5up

2nd - Robert Jones (13) 4up

Gross - Brendan Ryan (1) 1up

3rd - Sean Mullins (15) 4up.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles

April 3

Sponsors - Ossie Bennett

1st - Alan Bourke (17) 38pts

Seniors Scramble

April 5

1st - Tom Colleton, Sean Treacy, Haulie Bowden, Paud O’Reilly 40 1/2

Lotto

Lotto is now at €6,350 please support

Notice

As from the 1st of April winners cannot receive a prize until membership is paid in full. Signed: Competion Committee

ROSCREA

Easter Weekend Club Fundraiser

18 Holes Singles Stableford

Sponsors - AIB, Roscrea

1st - Stephen Hogan (12) 42pts

2nd - James Maher (8) 40pts

3rd - Andrew Golden (9) 39pts

Gross - Ray Donoghue 34pts

5th - Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 37pts.

Wednesday Open Singles

April 4

1st - Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 39pts

2nd - Michael Lorigan (13) 37pts

3rd - Frank Cullinan (16) 35pts

- The popular Wednesday Open (men) & Friday Open (men & ladies) will continue weekly up to end of October

Winter League Result

Sponsors - Bernie’s Super Valu

Overall Winners - J Carroll (capt), D Moloney, J Kennedy, B Monaghan, M Kavanagh, M King.

Club Fundraiser 18 Holes Singles Stableford

Sponsors - AIB Roscrea

1st - Colette McEvoy

2nd - Monica Dooley

3rd - Kathleen Tynan.

Ladies Competition

April 3

1st - Colette McEvoy

2nd - Monica Dooley.

THE HEATH

April Medal

April 8

1st - Liam MacLaughlin (8) 66

2nd - Joe Dunne (12) 66

Gross - John Farrell (5) 74

3rd - Daniel Timmons (21) 69

4th - William Powders (13) 69.

Saturday Draw

April 7

1st - Liam Delaney, Joe McNamara, Ber Fitzpatrick 55pts.

THE HERITAGE

Captains Drive-In

April 1st

1st - Amos McRedmond, Ciaran Hannigan, Stuart McIntosh, Shay Kelly 26 (Gross 33)

J2nd - Aidan Harte, Conal Barry, Alan Harte, Brian Quinn 26.6 (Gross 34)

J2nd - Loretta O'Mahony, Jody Cooke, Andy Fitzpatrick, Maurice Fitzpatrick 26.6 (Gross 35).

Thanks to our Captains Trevor and Helga.