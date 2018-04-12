Portlaoise Golf Club launching new 'Get Into Golf' programme

After a successful 'Get Into Golf' programme for women earlier this year, it now the turn of the men as Portlaoise Golf Club are lining up to host another such progamme over the next few weeks.

The six week programme will include four weekly training sessions, and two weeks with 'golfing buddies' to help new golfers to get into the swing of their new sport.

A follow-on programme will take place after the six weeks, and playing equipment will be provided. It is designed for people who have limited or no experience of the sport, and will cost just €40 for the six weeks.

For more information, contact the Portlaoise Golf Club office on 05786-61557 to register your interest. Numbers will be limited, so those interested are advised to get in touch before April 30th.