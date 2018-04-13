Abbeyleix crowned West Leinster hockey champions after playoff success

Abbeyleix U-16 girls came out on top in the West Leinster Hockey play off on Sunday last, in a game placed at the Harriers club in Tullamore.

Eight teams started out in September and were whittled down to three teams competing in a playoff. Abbeyleix drew with Carlow and defeated Tullamore. With Carlow and Abbeyleix on the same points total, Abbeyleix were crowned champions having a greater goals difference.

While there was some great individual performance, it was really a team effort and all 14 squad members contributing to the success.

Following on from the success of Portlaoise ladies in the Leinster league, this was further evidence that hockey is alive and well in Laois. The U-16 coach Liz O'Brien was the link between both teams as was a member of the Portlaoise team.

Hopefully more success is on the way with WL cup finals on Sunday 15th April - U-16 Cup Final: Abbeyleix v Newbridge in Newbridge College at 12pm; U-14 Plate Final: Abbeyleix v Carlow in Loreto Kilkenny at 11.30am.



Team: Rachel Fitzpatrick, Caoimhe Byrne, Andrea Caldbeck, Emma Alexander, Inez Looney, Daisy Jay, Flo McDonald, Jessica Shirley, Ellie Culleton, Fay Bryan, Sarah Clegg (Captain), Una Rafter, Nicola Roe, Jess Barrett.

Get Into Golf with Portlaoise GC