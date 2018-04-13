What are the runners and riders in the Aintree Grand National?

The Aintree Grand National gets under way at 5.15pm on Saturday with up to 40 runners going to post.

Before the big one, the action gets underway at 2pm with a packed card featuring the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (2.25pm), Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase ( 3.00pm), Betway Handicap Chase ( 3.40pm) and the Ryanair Hurdle ( 4.20pm).

TV3’s coverage of Aintree starts at 2pm Saturday 14th April. 3player will carry the action live on the app and on desktop with video clips and reaction available on TV3’s Social media channels.

Radox Health Grand National Runners Riders form

1 THUNDER AND ROSES Trainer: Mouse Morris IRE Jockey: JJ Slevin Form: P84PFF Age: 10 Weight: 10-05

2 BLAKLION Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies Form: 324-212 Age: 9 Weight: 11-10 Approximate odds: 10-1

3 ANIBALE FLY Trainer: Tony Martin IRE Jockey: Barry Geraghty Form: 2-5F193 Age: 8 Weight: 11-08

4 THE LAST SAMURI Trainer: Kim Bailey Jockey: David Bass Form: 20-2243 Age: 10 Weight: 11-08

5 VALSEUR LIDO Trainer: Henry de Bromhead IRE Jockey: Keith Donoghue Form: 2/14-555 Age: 9 Weight: 11-07

6 TOTAL RECALL Trainer: Willie Mullins IRE Jockey: Paul Townend Form: 05-111F Age: 9 Weight: 11-05

7 ALPHA DES OBEAUX Trainer: Mouse Morris IRE Jockey: Rachael Blackmore Form: 414646 Age: 8 Weight: 11-04

8 PERFECT CANDIDATE Trainer: Fergal O'Brien Jockey: Alain Cawley Form: 1P-0105 Age: 11 Weight: 11-03

9 SHANTOU FLYER Trainer: Richard Hobson Jockey: James Bowen Form: PP-2222 Age: 8 Weight: 11-02

10 TENOR NIVERNAIS Trainer: Venetia Williams Jockey: Town O'Brien Form: 3120-P6 Age: 11 Weight: 11-01

11 CARLINGFORD LOUGH Trainer: John Kiely IRE Jockey: Mark Walsh Form: 44-75UP Age: 12 Weight: 11-01

12 DELUSIONOFGRANDEUR Trainer: Sue Smith Jockey: Henry Brooke Form: 331353 Age: 8 Weight: 10-05

13 TIGER ROLL Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE Jockey: Davy Russell Form: 1P-2P51 Age: 8 Weight: 10-13

14 REGAL ENCORE Trainer: Anthony Honeyball Jockey: Richie McLernon Form: P8-03P1 Age: 10 Weight: 10-13

15 VIEUX LION ROUGE Trainer: David Pipe Jockey: Tom Scudamore Form: 116-474 Age: 10 Weight: 10-13

16 CHASE THE SPUD Trainer: Fergal O'Brien Jockey: Paddy Brennan Form: 751-1PP Age: 10 Weight: 10-12

17 WARRIORS TALE Trainer: Paul Nicholls Jockey: Sean Bowen Form: 115-U22 Age: 9 Weight: 10-12

18 SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT Trainer: Sandy Thomson Jockey: Brian Hughes Form: 73/1P2-3 Age: 10 Weight: 10-12

19 GAS LINE BOY Trainer: Ian Williams Jockey: Robbie Dunne Form: 445-F13 Age: 12 Weight: 10-11

20 THE DUTCHMAN Trainer: Colin Tizzard Jockey: Harry Cobden Form: 27-261P Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

21 PLEASANT COMPANY Trainer: Willie Mullins IRE Jockey: David Mullins Form: 1419-0P Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

22 UCELLO CONTI Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE Jockey: Daryl Jacob Form: 724U-2P Age: 8 Weight: 10-11

23 SAINT ARE Trainer: Tom George Jockey: Adrian Heskin Form: 3F23-PP Age: 12 Weight: 10-10

24 WALK IN THE MILL Trainer: Robert Walford Jockey: Sam Waley-Cohen Form: 7-513P Age: 8 Weight: 10-04

25 RAZ DE MAREE Trainer: Gavin Cromwell IRE Jockey: Robbie Power Form: P0-F221 Age: 13 Weight: 10-09

26 I JUST KNOW Trainer: Sue Smith Jockey: Danny Cook Form: P3-3412: Age: 8 Weight: 10-08

27 VIRGILIO Trainer: Dan Skelton Jockey: Harry Skelton Form: 223-18P Age: 9 Weight: 10-08

28 BAIE DES ILES Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan IRE Jockey: Ms Katie Walsh Form: 223-18P Age: 7 Weight: 10-08

29 MAGGIO Trainer: Patrick Griffin IRE Jockey: Brendan Powell Form: 504-443 Age: 13 Weight: 10-08

30 PENDRA Trainer: Charlie Longsdon IRE Jockey: Aidan Coleman Form: 5150/-20 Age: 10 Weight: 10-08

31 BUYWISE Trainer: Evan Williams Jockey: Adam Wedge Form: 04-8610 Age: 11 Weight: 10-08

32 CHILDRENS LIST Trainer: Willie Mullins IRE Jockey: Form: 0/951-2P Age: 8 Weight: 10-08

33 LORD WINDERMERE Trainer: Jim Culloty IRE Jockey: Andrew Lynch Form: P/2957-F Age: 12 Weight: 10-07

34 CAPTAIN REDBEARD Trainer: Stuart Coltherd Jockey: Sam Coltherd Form: 2-36121 Age: 9 Weight: 10-07

35 HOUBLON DES OBEAUX Trainer: Venetia Williams Jockey: Charlie Deutsch Form: 0-1663P Age: 11 Weight: 10-07

36 BLESS THE WINGS Trainer: Gordon Elliott Jockey: Jack Kennedy Form: 6-PP1FP Age: 13 Weight: 10-06

37 MILANSBAR Trainer: Neil King Jockey: Bryony Frost Form: 6-3U152 Age: 11 Weight: 10-06

38 FINAL NUDGE Trainer: David Dennis Jockey: Gavin Sheehan Form: F6-2359 Age: 9 Weight: 10-06

39 DOUBLE ROSS Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies Jockey: Jamie Bargary Form: 3-4UP84 Age: 12 Weight: 10-06

40 ROAD TO RICHES Trainer: Noel Meade IRE Jockey: Sean Flanagan Form: 85-090P Age: 11 Weight: 10-05

