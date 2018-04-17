Golf Log - all the latest results from the golf clubs in Laois

ABBEYLEIX

Shaws Open Friday

April 12

1st - John Maher (19) 36pts



Open 9 Hole Stableford

April 10

1st - Peter Hamm (7) 17pts



3 Person Waltz Classic

April 14 and 15

1st - Mark Ring (19), James Ring (18), Michael Anderson (12) 86pts.

Ladies Prize - Louise Mahony (21), Elaine Mahony (30), Liz Mahony (28) 71pts.

LOTTO RESULTS

Draw on Sunday 15th April. No winner. Numbers drawn 10, 12, 20, 21. Next week's jackpot €12,000. €20 Winners - L Swaine c/o Har; Bridie Fennelly c/o Jack O'Shea; Donal O'Callaghan c/o Pat Fogarty; Shannon Reid c/o Murty Kearns; S Dunne c/o Har; J Dooley c/o Bennys; Ann Fitzpatrick c/o Murty Kears; Mick O'Sullivan c/o Murty Kearns.

LAOIS HURLERS GOLF SOCIETY

Outing to The Heath GC

The first outing of the year will take place this Saturday, April 21 at The Heath GC. The tees have been booked from 9am to 11am, and new members are very welcome. Captain for the year is James Fitzpatrick from Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton. It will be a Team of 3 event. For more information or to book a time slot, contact Larry Mahony on 086-3085006 or Alex Stenson on 086-2570757.

MOUNTRATH

Canadian Foursomes

April 13 to 15

Sponsors - Coogan Tarmacadam & Asphalt

1st - Brian Purcell (9) & Paul Coleman (21) 44pts (cb); 2nd - Paschal Dunphy (6) & Ber Dunphy (18) 44pts (cb); 3rd - Fint Walsh (16) & Declan Walsh (19) 44pts.

Ladies Singles Stableford

April 13 to 15

1st - Rita Keenan 34pts

Thursday Open Singles

April 12

1st - Gerry Gaughan (13) 38pts; 2nd - Colin Delaney (The Heath, 9) 37pts (cb).

PORTARLINGTON

Senior Results

April 9

1st - John Doris, Dermot Condon & Peader Duffy 67; 2nd - Sean Coffey, Will Deverell and Ger Ward 65; 3rd - Rob Sweeney , Jim Shaw & Joe Hyman 65.

Ladies Australian Spoons

April 10

1st - Pamela Blanche, Margo Whelahan 37pts (cb); 2nd - Joan Murphy, Mary Fallon 37pts.

18 Hole Open Stableford

April 11

Sponsors - Kennedy and Co Accountants

1st - Damien Reddin 41pts; 2nd - Sean Dunne 39pts (cb); 3rd - Miriam Malone 39pts (cb); Gross - Karl McCormack 35pts.

18 Hole Open Classic

April 14 and 15

Sponsor - Forest Hill Consultancy Services Ltd.

1st - Finian Daly, Gerry Lawlor, Peader Duffy, Michael Slattery 99pts; 2nd Brian Lenihan, Aidan Purcell, Denis Lyne, Colm Purcell 93pts; 3rd John Maycock, John Gorman, Martin Murray, Joe Murray 92pts (cb).

Fred Daly U-18 Competition

April 13

Portarlington 5 - 0 Castlecomer GC

Barton Cup

April 15

Portarlington 1.5, Mountrath 3.5

Lotto

Club Lotto now at €14,600

PORTLAOISE

Ladies Medal

April 11

1st - Dolores Murphy (21) 67; 2nd - Ann M Delaney (32) 71; 3rd - Mary Dunne (25) 74.

Open Singles

April 10

1st - Andy Lambe (11) 37pts (cb); 2nd - Wayne Darby (20) 37pts; 3rd - Francis Greene (5) 36pts.

RATHDOWNEY

18 Hole Singles

April 14 and 15

1st - Keith Corbett (20) 40pts; 2nd - Kevin Galvin (12) 39pts; Gross - Lar Ryan (0) 32pts; 3rd - John Whelan (13) 39pts.

Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles

April 10

Sponsors - Ossie Bennett

1st - Willie Bowe (15) 41pts; 2nd - Peter Gray Jnr (8) 38pts.

Seniors Results

April 12

Category A

1st - Paddy Delaney 32pts; 2nd - Mick Glendon 32pts.

Category B

1st Martin O’Sullivan 30pts; 2nd Brian McHugh 29pts.

Lotto

Lotto is now at €6,500 please support.

ROSCREA

Ryan Cup

April 7 and 8

Sponsors - Ryan family, Rosemary Square, Roscrea.

1st - Michael Lorigan (12) 39pts

2nd - James Maher (7) 39pts

3rd - Brendan Monaghan (11) 39pts

Gross - Ger Dooley 34pts

4th - Leo Dooley (21) 38pts

Golfer of the Year 1

April 14 and 15

Sponsors - Market House Golf Society

1st - Michael Sheedy (13) 70; 2nd - Eoghan Bergin (13) 71; 3rd - Martin Moloney (14) 71.

Wednesday Open Singles

April 11

1st - Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 40pts; 2nd - Michael Lorigan (12) 38pts; 3rd - Paddy Reidy (20) 37pts; 4th - Andy Larkin (18) 37pts.

Ladies Golfer of the Year 1

April 8

1st - Orla Egan 40pts; 2nd - Monica Dooley 34pts.

Countess of Granard

April 10

1st - Monica Dooley & Kathleen Tynan 37pts; 2nd - Marjorie McCorduck & Marie Donnellan 34pts.

THE HEATH

Ladies April Medal

April 10

1st - Helen Bergin (20) 70; 2nd - Theresa Ryan (36) 71; Gross - Shannen Browne (3) 83; 3rd - Ber Fitzpatrick (27) 73; 4th - Mary Culliton (11) 75; 5th - May Tyrrell (21) 75.