Golf Log - all the latest results from the golf clubs in Laois
Here are all this week's golf results from around Laois.
ABBEYLEIX
Shaws Open Friday
April 12
1st - John Maher (19) 36pts
Open 9 Hole Stableford
April 10
1st - Peter Hamm (7) 17pts
3 Person Waltz Classic
April 14 and 15
1st - Mark Ring (19), James Ring (18), Michael Anderson (12) 86pts.
Ladies Prize - Louise Mahony (21), Elaine Mahony (30), Liz Mahony (28) 71pts.
LOTTO RESULTS
Draw on Sunday 15th April. No winner. Numbers drawn 10, 12, 20, 21. Next week's jackpot €12,000. €20 Winners - L Swaine c/o Har; Bridie Fennelly c/o Jack O'Shea; Donal O'Callaghan c/o Pat Fogarty; Shannon Reid c/o Murty Kearns; S Dunne c/o Har; J Dooley c/o Bennys; Ann Fitzpatrick c/o Murty Kears; Mick O'Sullivan c/o Murty Kearns.
LAOIS HURLERS GOLF SOCIETY
Outing to The Heath GC
The first outing of the year will take place this Saturday, April 21 at The Heath GC. The tees have been booked from 9am to 11am, and new members are very welcome. Captain for the year is James Fitzpatrick from Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton. It will be a Team of 3 event. For more information or to book a time slot, contact Larry Mahony on 086-3085006 or Alex Stenson on 086-2570757.
MOUNTRATH
Canadian Foursomes
April 13 to 15
Sponsors - Coogan Tarmacadam & Asphalt
1st - Brian Purcell (9) & Paul Coleman (21) 44pts (cb); 2nd - Paschal Dunphy (6) & Ber Dunphy (18) 44pts (cb); 3rd - Fint Walsh (16) & Declan Walsh (19) 44pts.
Ladies Singles Stableford
April 13 to 15
1st - Rita Keenan 34pts
Thursday Open Singles
April 12
1st - Gerry Gaughan (13) 38pts; 2nd - Colin Delaney (The Heath, 9) 37pts (cb).
PORTARLINGTON
Senior Results
April 9
1st - John Doris, Dermot Condon & Peader Duffy 67; 2nd - Sean Coffey, Will Deverell and Ger Ward 65; 3rd - Rob Sweeney , Jim Shaw & Joe Hyman 65.
Ladies Australian Spoons
April 10
1st - Pamela Blanche, Margo Whelahan 37pts (cb); 2nd - Joan Murphy, Mary Fallon 37pts.
18 Hole Open Stableford
April 11
Sponsors - Kennedy and Co Accountants
1st - Damien Reddin 41pts; 2nd - Sean Dunne 39pts (cb); 3rd - Miriam Malone 39pts (cb); Gross - Karl McCormack 35pts.
18 Hole Open Classic
April 14 and 15
Sponsor - Forest Hill Consultancy Services Ltd.
1st - Finian Daly, Gerry Lawlor, Peader Duffy, Michael Slattery 99pts; 2nd Brian Lenihan, Aidan Purcell, Denis Lyne, Colm Purcell 93pts; 3rd John Maycock, John Gorman, Martin Murray, Joe Murray 92pts (cb).
Fred Daly U-18 Competition
April 13
Portarlington 5 - 0 Castlecomer GC
Barton Cup
April 15
Portarlington 1.5, Mountrath 3.5
Lotto
Club Lotto now at €14,600
PORTLAOISE
Ladies Medal
April 11
1st - Dolores Murphy (21) 67; 2nd - Ann M Delaney (32) 71; 3rd - Mary Dunne (25) 74.
Open Singles
April 10
1st - Andy Lambe (11) 37pts (cb); 2nd - Wayne Darby (20) 37pts; 3rd - Francis Greene (5) 36pts.
RATHDOWNEY
18 Hole Singles
April 14 and 15
1st - Keith Corbett (20) 40pts; 2nd - Kevin Galvin (12) 39pts; Gross - Lar Ryan (0) 32pts; 3rd - John Whelan (13) 39pts.
Husqvarna Tuesday Open Singles
April 10
Sponsors - Ossie Bennett
1st - Willie Bowe (15) 41pts; 2nd - Peter Gray Jnr (8) 38pts.
Seniors Results
April 12
Category A
1st - Paddy Delaney 32pts; 2nd - Mick Glendon 32pts.
Category B
1st Martin O’Sullivan 30pts; 2nd Brian McHugh 29pts.
Lotto
Lotto is now at €6,500 please support.
ROSCREA
Ryan Cup
April 7 and 8
Sponsors - Ryan family, Rosemary Square, Roscrea.
1st - Michael Lorigan (12) 39pts
2nd - James Maher (7) 39pts
3rd - Brendan Monaghan (11) 39pts
Gross - Ger Dooley 34pts
4th - Leo Dooley (21) 38pts
Golfer of the Year 1
April 14 and 15
Sponsors - Market House Golf Society
1st - Michael Sheedy (13) 70; 2nd - Eoghan Bergin (13) 71; 3rd - Martin Moloney (14) 71.
Wednesday Open Singles
April 11
1st - Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 40pts; 2nd - Michael Lorigan (12) 38pts; 3rd - Paddy Reidy (20) 37pts; 4th - Andy Larkin (18) 37pts.
Ladies Golfer of the Year 1
April 8
1st - Orla Egan 40pts; 2nd - Monica Dooley 34pts.
Countess of Granard
April 10
1st - Monica Dooley & Kathleen Tynan 37pts; 2nd - Marjorie McCorduck & Marie Donnellan 34pts.
THE HEATH
Ladies April Medal
April 10
1st - Helen Bergin (20) 70; 2nd - Theresa Ryan (36) 71; Gross - Shannen Browne (3) 83; 3rd - Ber Fitzpatrick (27) 73; 4th - Mary Culliton (11) 75; 5th - May Tyrrell (21) 75.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on